

The Redding Christian Lions lost a close softball game to the Mercy Warriors of Red Bluff 11-7. The Lions played the Warriors tight until the late innings of the game when fielding errors and a flurry of hits caught up with them. The Redding Christian Lions lost a close softball game to the Mercy Warriors of Red Bluff 11-7. The Lions played the Warriors tight until the late innings of the game when fielding errors and a flurry of hits caught up with them.

Highlights for the Lions included an in the park home run by Courtney Jones, a 3-4 performance by Livi Lindsey including 2 RBIs, 2 RBIs by Kaylee Jones and 2 by Mayleah Soriano. Pitcher Emma Clark had 6 strikeouts, and Kaylee Jones had what her coach called an amazing diving catch.

The Lions will play Chester next in 5-Star League play.