Tuesday, March 20 Varsity Girls Softball Dunsmuir 12 Redding Christian 2

The Redding Christian Softball team came out of the gates strong Tuesday afternoon, but struggled late, losing to Dunsmuir 12-2. Pitcher Emma Clark, pitching a complete game the day after pitching a complete game at Trinity, commented that her arm was a little sore, but you would never know it by her early game performance. Through

Freshman Emma Clark winds up for the pitchthe first four innings, she appeared to pitch better and better, and when Dunsmuir did make contact with the ball, the fielding was great. It was hard to realize watching this team in the field how few of these players had high school experience.

Livi Lindsey hit a double in the first, and was able to advance to 3rd after a Calley Rupert single. After a walk, a runner attempted to steal second and was thrown out, but in quick response, Livi stole home and scored the first run. The second run came in the fourth after Calley Rupert hit a booming triple, and was driven home later in the inning for the second run.

After 4 innings, the Lions led 2-0 and were looking like a veteran team. But in the last 3 innings, Dunsmuir got its offense on track, scoring 6 in the 5th, 4 in the 6th, and 2 in the 7th to pull away for the win. The Lions gave up 9 hits, most of them late, and four of the 12 runs were earned, the others allowed by five errors. Pitcher Emma Clark had 4 strike outs.

Leading the hitting was Calley Rupert who went 2-3 with a single and a triple, and Livi Lindsey who hit a double. Livi and Kaylee Jones (who got on base with a walk) successfully stole 1 base each.

The Lions next play Wednesday, April 11th home vs. Mercy.