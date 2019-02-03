By Wil Keepers,

Photos by Michelle Bergeron

The Redding Christian Soccer team lost 8-0 to Colusa Wednesday and 6-0 to Esparto Thursday, but despite a winless season, it has not been all doom and gloom for the Lions. Goalie Ryne Luaces surpassed 400 saves on Wednesday with 28, and is among the state leaders in saves for the year. On Tuesday, the Lions traveled to Colusa, where despite another shutout loss, they got a terrific game in the goal from Ryne Luaces, and had two shots on goal from Elijah Iverson and one from Tyler Putnam. The Lions are getting more and

more opportunities to score as the season has gone on, and with four games remaining, feel on the verge of a breakthrough. On Thursday, the Lions hosted Esparto, and played a terrific first half, holding the Spartans to just two goals until the last seconds of the first half. Will Snider played a terrific game and had a shot on goal, and Elijah Iverson and Courtney Jones moved the ball very effectively and Elijah again got two shots on goal, but as the shorthanded Lions got tired, the Spartans extended their lead in the second half. Coach Berry pointed out Audrey Steffen for her tenacious and

resilient defense. As a girl playing co-ed in a boys league, she has shown terrific toughness against opposing offenses, and the Esparto match stood out as one of her best. Sam Chiu, who has been playing Sweeper the last few games, also stood out with a solid defensive game. The soccer team will finish out their season next week with three home games at the Redding Soccer Park, and one away game.