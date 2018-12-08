by Wil Keepers,

The Redding Christian soccer team fell to Pierce 3-0 in MVL soccer action. The Lions played the best game of this young season, with Sam Chiu all over the field from his midfielder position, aggressively making defensive stops, getting the ball to his forwards, and helping the Lions stay close in this game. Additionally, Will Snider made numerous strong defensive plays and Elijah Iverson and Manny Matos had some solid play on the offensive end. Ryne Luaces again made some spectacular saves in goal, including a great block of a penalty kick that was perfectly placed, holding the Bruins scoreless through the last three quarters of the game. The Lions next face Los Molinos next Thursday on the road, still looking for their first win of the season.