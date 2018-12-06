By Wil Keepers,

The Redding Christian soccer team (0-3) lost to the Live Oak Lions (2-0-1) 7 to 0. Live Oak relied on speed and ball control to score five goals in the first half, and while the Lions got some breakaways, they never were able to get any good shots on goal. With just 14 players available, the Lions found themselves outgunned by a team with more than twice as many players. Tyler Putnam stood out on defense, while Elijah Iverson stood out on the offensive end, and goalie Ryne Luaces had 18 saves and again played a very strong game. The Lions next host Pierce High School on Thursday.