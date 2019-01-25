Click on ad for more info

By Wil Keepers,

The Redding Christian Soccer Team lost to Live Oak 5-0 on Tuesday. The Lions showed great improvement, with the ball on their end of the field much of the second half. Manny Matos and Tyler Putnam got shots on goal, though there was no scoring for Redding Christian.

On Wednesday, the Lions travelled to Pierce, where they lost 6-0. Will Snider, Manny Matos and Tyler Putnam got shots on goal in this game, as the Lions continue to improve at spending more of the game on their offensive end of the field. The Lions are 0-11-1 on the year, and continue their season Monday when they travel to Los Molinos.