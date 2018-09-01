Los Molinos 50 Redding Christian 0

By Wil Keeper,

Realty struck for the Lions this week. After dominating their opener, the Lions ran into a team that returned all but two players from last years semi-final team, and the experience gap showed as the Bulldogs won at home 50-0. The game got off to an auspicious start when the Lions won the toss, elected to receive, then when the ball fell dead ten yards from the nearest player, not a single Lion moved towards it, almost as if they forgot that a kickoff was live, even if untouched. Two plays later, the Bulldogs scored, and after a penalty, their PAT attempt failed and it was 6-0 less than a minute into the game. The Lions then got the ball and after just 8 yards on three plays, punted it back to the Bulldogs. Three plays later, after a Bulldog touchdown, it was 12-0 Los Molinos. The first quarter was a perfect storm of Lions miscues and Bulldog big plays and ended with a 28-0 deficit for the young road team.

But in the second quarter, the Lions fought back. They stopped the Bulldogs first two drives of the quarter, then finally mounted one of their own. Coach Piper’s creative play calling out of unfamiliar formations seemed to catch the experience Bulldogs a bit off guard, as Redding Christian marched down to the red zone. After a beautiful catch and 18 yard gain by sophomore Trevor Dore, the Lions found themselves in first and goal inside the five-yard line. They would get down to the 2, but no closer as they turned it over on downs with three minutes left in the half. Los Molinos drove down the field from their own 2 and scored, then after a fumble, the Lions 4th of the half, they scored again for a 44-0 advantage at the half.

Though the scoreboard didn’t show it, the Lions had shown a lot of character and strength in the second quarter and there was hope that with resiliency and heart, they could find positive momentum to take home with them, even if the deficit was too much for a win. The third quarter, a scoreless period with a running clock, showed the crowd just how much heart the team had. Whether it was Tristan Pantha running down a receiver who had broken numerous tackles and making a touchdown-saving tackle, or lineman Caleb Steffen running down a kick returner to start the half and again saving a touchdown, or Junior soccer player turned defensive powerhouse Ryne Luaces making four consecutive tackles in the early 4th quarter, the Lions finished the game playing hard and fighting back, though they never did manage another trip inside the red zone. The Bulldogs only score of the second half came on a 40-yard interception return late in the 4th as the game ended 50-0.

Jake Rodrigues and Anthony O’Connell led the team with five tackles each, while Ryne Luaces, Sam Standifer, and Clark Smith each got four, and Luaces and Rodrigues each got a sack. Isaiah Van Denend played hard, but found the going much tougher tonight than in the opener, ending the night with 57 yards rushing on 20 carries and 4-9 passing for 40 yards but 3 interceptions, two throwing the ball while being hit.

The Lions now stand at a 1-1 record, with one more non-league game next Friday against #2 Princeton (2-0), who is coming off an 80-0 beatdown of Butte Valley.