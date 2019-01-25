Click on ad for more info

By Wil Keepers,

The Redding Christian JV Boys Basketball team had a rough first quarter, but came back to win by 8, 51-43 over Burney. The Lions had a number of missed shots and unforced turnovers early as they dug an 8-0 hole, but they played solid defense, and the Raiders only scored 8 as the Lions floundered offensively. By the end of the first quarter, the Lions were just behind 11-10. In the second, the Lions found their groove. They got more aggressive defensively, leading to fast break points, and they moved the ball much better in their half court sets. The Lions outscored the Raiders 18-5 in the quarter, and led 28-16 at the half. At halftime, the leading scorer was Josiah Van Denend with 9 points and 4 rebounds and a steal, while Taylor Brown contributed with 7 points and 3 rebounds, Carson Piper with 7 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals, Trevor Dore with 2 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal, and Christian Reyes with a point, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals.

In the 3rd quarter, number 25 got going for the Raiders. Burney scored the first six points of the quarter, until Trevor Dore hit a runner in the lane to break the streak. The Lions had some defensive lapses, and got outscored by 3 in the quarter, but despite defensive lapses and too many turnovers, they were shooting better, and the Lions still had a 9 point lead as the quarter ended. In the 4th, the defense tightened up, and the offense moved the ball better, and the Lions came away with an 8 point victory.

Taylor Brown led the team in scoring with 28, most of them coming in the second half. He has shown much better decision making about when to shoot, when to pass, when to drive and as a consequence, has become a much more efficient scorer. Josiah Van Denend scored 11, with 6 rebounds, an assist, 2 steals, and 2 blocks. He has also gotten much better at efficiency on offense and playing within the coaches system. Carson Piper had 7 points, 6 rebounds, an assist, and 4 steals. With numerous deflections and disruptions of passing lanes, Carson has become a defensive force that opposing offenses have to account for. Trevor Dore had 4 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals. He has become a floor general, running the offense with great efficiency and also organizing the defense. Christian Reyes had one point with 8 rebounds and 2 steals. He has become better and better about being in the right place, playing tough defense and becoming an offensive threat. And Sam Hall didn’t score, but had 3 rebounds and a steal. His play as improved greatly as he has learned how to contribute even when he does not score. The Lions JV team is 3-1 in league and 11-8 overall, and will play their last four games of the season on the road.