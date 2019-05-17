Softball: Playing for Section Championship on Saturday

The Redding Christian Softball Team went 12-3 overall, 6-2 in 5-Star League, tying Mercy for the 5-Star League championship. The team has improved greatly over the course of the year, as Freshman Allee Adams has added talent and depth to the pitching staff, along with returnee sophomore pitcher Emma Clark. Allee has an ERA of 1.42 and has struck out 48 batters in 60 innings pitched. Emma Clark has added 15 more strikeouts in 20 innings pitched. The team has 3 players batting over .500, Sophomore Aleah Matos (.762) has nine multiple base hits in 14 games. Allee Adams has a .543 average, and Senior Calley Rupert has been the main power hitter with a .520 average and 14 multiple base hits, including 5 home runs.

On the strength of this performance, the team earned a #2 seed in the section playoffs. On Tuesday, they defeated Burney at home, then on Thursday, they faced the #3 seed Loyalton.

The conditions were rough on Thursday, with strong gusting wind, and showers are thrown in, and to avoid a cancellation, the game started at 2:00 pm. The Lions started off inning 1 with 4 runs to jump out to the early lead, and never looked back as they cruised to a 12-2 victory over the Loyalton Grizzlies. Allee Adams had 8 strikeouts, and gave up no earned runs in the complete-game victory, while also going 2-3 at the plate with an RBI. Aleah Matos hit a triple and went 2-4, and Calley Rupert went 1-3 and stole 2 bases. Courtney Jones and Emma Clark both also got hits. The Lions played spectacular defense. Courtney Jones made a terrific run-saving catch in the 3rd inning that got a 3rd out and kept 2 runners from scoring. The ball was hit to the center field wall, a hard line drive with terrific velocity, and Jones showed the quickness she uses as a track athlete to get to the ball and make the tough catch. The other standout defensive play was a line drive hit to third base, where Kaylee Jones had to make an athletic grab to again get the out and keep runners from scoring in the 4th inning. The Lions made plays like this all afternoon to keep the narrow lead, before exploding offensively in the last 2 innings.

The Lions will play at #1 Seed Fall River on Saturday. The time of the game is not posted yet.

Baseball: Showing Great Improvement in 3-win Season

The baseball team did not make the playoffs this year. But after last season, where the team was winless and did not have many complete games because of the mercy rule and being blown out, the record of 3-14 (1-7 in 5-Star League) was a vast improvement, and cause for celebration. The team was led at the plate by sophomore Clark Smith, with a .405 batting average, and senior Wyatt Hughes, with a .354 batting average and a team leading 12 RBIs. Carson Piper led the team in stolen bases, getting 12 on 13 attempts. Jackson Black, a junior who had not played baseball since middle school, pitched the bulk of the season for the Lions with 34 strikeouts over the year. Wyatt Hughes also pitched regularly, earning 8 strikeouts. The Lions will lose just 2 seniors and ought to be even better next year with an added year for all of the young players who improved so much.

Track: Peter Mak Qualifies for Section Meet, Lions Qualify 19 for Divisionals

The Lions track team had its biggest team ever, 42 athletes, and qualified 19 for the Division 4 championship. The Lions finished 2nd to Core Butte in MTVL League play for boys, and 3rd to Core Butte and Biggs for girls, while both genders finished 6th in Division 4 meet among the 22 teams.

Scoring for the Lions boys at Divisionals were Peter Mak, 1st in the triple jump at 39’ 7.5, the only varsity division winner for the Lions, and 5th in the long jump at 18’ 1, Isaiah Van Denend 6th in Discus and 6th in 800, Elijah Iverson 5th in the 100, Sam Chiu 5th in the 200, and Josiah Van Denend 6th in triple jump. The girls team was also 6th, with scoring from Courtney Jones 3rd in the 400 and 4th in the 300 hurdles, Emilia Lester, 5th in the 800, 6th in the 400, Leah Putnam 3rd in the 3200, Kylee Sloan 5th in the 300 hurdles, Kaylee Jones 5th in the shot, 4th in the discus, Emma Montague 3rd in the high jump, and Grace Montague 6th in the long jump. 4×400 relay teams in both genders finished 2nd, and the 4×100 girls finished 5th while the 4×100 boys finished 3rd.

This season saw 8 school records broken. Sadie Alexander broke the records in the 100 and 200 and was part of the record-setting 4×100 team. Courtney Jones broke the 300 hurdles record and was also part of the 4×100 record. Grace Montague broke the triple jump record and was also part of the 4×100, and Kaylee Jones broke the shot put record. The 4th leg of the 4×100 record team was Madi Evans, a freshman. For the boy’s team, Isaiah Van Denend broke the 110 hurdles record, and the 4×400 team of Isaiah Van Denend, Lucas White, Sam Chiu, and Will Snider broke the 4×400 school record.

Trap Shooting Team 3rd in Inaugural Season

Redding Christian started a new sport this season, along with other schools in trap shooting. The team goes to Redding Gun Club weekly and does a scored shoot, where they shoot at clay targets with a shotgun with officials present. Scored are then inputted by the official and compared with the other teams in the league, who may go to a different shooting range or go at a different time. The Lions trap team is currently in 3rd place out of the 8 teams in the league, with one week, next Wednesday, left. Team members include Anthony O’Connell, Ryan Paradis, Ryne Luaces, Andrew Bogue, and Sam Standifer. Girls are Abby Pearson, Gloria Leung, Anna Leung, Grace Dragoo, and Ellerie Faith.