By Wil Keepers,

With a wet and rainy early week, Baseball just had 1 game and Softball did not have any games this week and the Track team had a league meet on Wednesday, as did the Trap Shooting team:

Baseball Team Defeated by Fall River 7-2

The Redding Christian baseball team only got in a half an inning before being rained out against Burney Tuesday and lost their game at Fall River 7-2 on Thursday. Against Fall River, the Lions had 6 hits, one each from Carson Piper, Clark Smith, Wyatt Hughes, Josh Checa, Karson Molter, and Jackson Black. The Lions fell behind 7-0 after 2 innings, but held the Bulldogs scoreless for the last five innings and got one run in both the 4th and 6th innings. The Lions (0-1, 1-7) will next see action on Tuesday in a league doubleheader at Los Molinos.

Softball Team Rained Out Twice

The Redding Christian Softball team has also seen no action for a week due to weather. Games against Burney Tuesday and Fall River Thursday were canceled due to either weather or field conditions because of weather. Because tournament games are not part of standings, the Lions current record is 1-0 in 5-Star League and 3-0 overall. They are scheduled to play a doubleheader against Los Molinos on Tuesday.

Girls Track Team Wins League Meet, Boy’s Place Second

Courtney Jones (Left) and Sadie Alexander (Right) winning the 300 hurdles and 200 respectively. Photos by Diana Dore

On Wednesday, April 3rd, the Lions attended an MTVL meet in Corning. In addition to the 8 MTVL teams, Trinity, Big Valley, and Loyalton also attended the meet. The Lions girls won with 137 points to Biggs 93, Trinity with 73, and Core Butte with 50. The Lions boys placed 2nd, behind Core Butte by 6 points (118 to 112), while Trinity was 3rd with 84 and Biggs 4th with 73.

For the Lions girls, Courtney Jones won the 300 hurdles and was 3rd in the 400, and Sadie Alexander was first in the 200 and 2nd in the 100. Kylee Sloan was second in both hurdle races, and the Lions won both relays. In the field events, Emma Montague won the high jump, was 2nd in discus, and 4th in shot,

Kaylee Jones was a double winner, winning shot and discus, and Grace Montague won the triple jump and was 2nd in long jump, and Angel Flores was 4th in the triple jump.

For the Lions boys, Elijah Iverson was 2nd in the 100, 4th in the 200, Sam Chiu was 4th in the 200, 5th in the 400, and Lucas White was 3rd in the 100. Josh Checa was 1st in the 3200 and 2nd in the 1600, with Trevor Dore adding a 2nd in the 3200 and Isaiah Van Denend getting 5th in the 1600. Both relay teams finished 2nd. In the field events, Caleb Steffen placed 4th in shot and Isaiah Van Denend 2nd in discus. Peter Mak was 1st in triple jump and 3rd in long jump, Josiah Van Denend was 3rd in the triple jump, Elijah Iverson 4th in long jump, and Will Snider 4th in high jump.

The Lions Track Team will next see action next Thursday at the Fair Weather Open in Mount Shasta.

Redding Christian Starts New Trap Shooting Team

Redding Christian’s new Trap Shooting team had their first competition Wednesday at the Redding Gun Club. The way trap shooting works, each team goes and does a shoot on different days of the week, while scores are recorded. Then, over the weekend, the scores are compared to the other teams, and places are awarded on Sunday, so more will be written then.

For those unfamiliar with trap shooting, the idea is using a shotgun to shoot at a skeet, a clay disc that is launched into the air, simulating the speed and motion of a bird, such as a duck.

Here are some pictures of the team in action. In both pictures, you can see the skeet as an orange disc in the sky that the shooters are aiming at.