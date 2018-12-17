Redding Christian beats Yreka, Hoopa Valley at the McKinleyville Lady Panther Classic

Redding Christian Girls Basketball traveled to McKinleyville Thursday and opened the Lady Panther Classic tournament with a 43-30 loss to St. Bernard’s of Eureka 43-30, but they followed it up with two victories, a comeback win over Yreka and a blowout over Hoopa Valley.

Friday afternoon, they played Yreka, and at the half, they were down 15-8. They had gone scoreless in the second quarter and though the margin was not large, they were struggling to find the basket. But in the third, they held their own, and the score was 23-17, then in the 4th, they exploded for 18 points and pulled away for the 8 point win, 35-27.

The Lions were led by Sadie Alexander with 11 points and 4 steals, Sammie Wunner with 9 points and 5 rebounds, and Kaylee Jones with 6 points and 4 rebounds. Aleah Matos added 6 points, and Courtney Jones contributed 3 points,4 assists, and 3 steals.

On Saturday, the Lions faced off against Hoopa Valley. In this game, there was no doubt as the Lions led from the beginning and won 51-23. Sammie Wunner led the team with 15 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 steals, while Sadie Alexander scored 11 and had 4 assists, and Aleah Matos had 11 points and 4 rebounds. Courtney Jones contributed 6 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds and 8 steals, while Kaylee Jones added 8 points, 8 rebounds and 4 steals.

After their 2-1 weekend in McKinleyville, the 10-1 Lions will return home to play Butte Valley (4-6) on Monday and Hamilton City (7-2) on Tuesday, then travel to Mt Shasta (4-4) for their last game before Christmas Break on Thursday.

Redding Christian Boys’ Basketball Team sweeps both games at home tournament

The Redding Christian Boys completed a 2-0 weekend hosting their own holiday classic, beating Loyalton 61-31 and John Adams Academy of Roseville 73-42.

Against Loyalton, Austin Larson had 33 points and 20 rebounds, while Shane Harper and Drew Nelson-Crowell added 7 each, and Tyler Vickery and Jaiden Piercey added six each.

Against John Adams, Austin Larson Scored 27 with 19 rebounds, 6 assists, and 5 steals. Shane Harper added 12 points, while Drew Nelson-Crowell added 10 points and 8 rebounds. Jackson Black contributed 8 points and 7 rebounds, while Tyler Vickery added 8 points, and Jaiden Piercey added 9 rebounds.

The 12-0 Lions will host Butte Valley (5-7) Monday and Hamilton City (2-8) Tuesday before traveling to Reno for a tournament this weekend.

Redding Christian Boys’ JV Basketball Team loses two games after defeating host Mercy at Mercy Tournament

The Redding Christian JV Boys Basketball team beat host Mercy before losing to Los Molinos 52-36 and Willows 54-18 at the Mercy JV tournament this weekend.

The Lions (5-4), were led against Mercy by Trevor Dore with 14 points 3 rebounds, and an assist, and Taylor Brown with 13 points 9 rebounds, and 3 steals. Carson Piper added 4 points and 5 steals, while Josiah Van Denend added 5 points and 11 rebounds, with numerous deflections.

Against Los Molinos, the Lions played the Bulldogs tough, but the score got away from them at the end. They were led by Carson Piper with 11 points and 4 steals, Taylor Brown with 7 points and 5 rebounds, Trevor Dore with 7 points and 6 assists, and Christian Reyes with 6 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 steals. Soccer player Sam Chiu played in his first basketball action this weekend, not scoring against Los Molinos, but adding 5 rebounds, 4 steals, and 4 deflections. Josiah Van Denend contributed 2 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 blocks.

The Lions will host Butte Valley and Hamilton City on Monday and Tuesday.

Los Molinos beats Redding Christian Soccer Team

On Thursday, the Redding Christian Soccer team lost to Los Molinos 5-0. The Lions had 8 shots on goal, more than they have had in any game this season. Ryne Luaces had 9 saves, and the Lions continued to improve despite the loss. The Lions host Colusa on Monday.