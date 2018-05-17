On Thursday, May 17, 2017, Redding Christian High School held their annual end of the year assembly for awards and scholarships.
At the assembly, the Palo Cedro Lions presented a $500 scholarship to each Jaycie Provence and Phillip Dinius. Anderson Rotary presented a $1250 scholarship to Jaycie Provence and Jaycie also received $500 from the Association of California School Administrators. Kelly Landry representing the Greater Palo
Cedro Area Chamber of Commerce presented Joshua Coxey a $1000 scholarship. And Austin McFadden representing Simpson University presented Phillip Dinius with a $12,000 scholarship.
Redding Christian teachers and staff presented class recognition to the following students:
|
Teacher
|
Subject
|
Student
|
Mrs. Bigelow
|
Algebra 1
|
Marissa Goforth
|
Mrs. Bigelow
|
Algebra 2
|
Courtney Jones
|
Mr. Baumann
|
Instrumental Music
|
Caleb Steffen
|
Mr. Baumann
|
Vocal Music
|
Jon Zane
|
Mr. Baumann
|
Excellence in Performing Arts
|
Naomi Mansfield
|
Mrs. Cathey
|
Bible 11
|
Caleb Steffen
|
Mrs. Cathey
|
Pre-Calculus
|
Caleb Steffen
|
Mrs. Cathey
|
AP-Calculus
|
Brian Rogers
|
Mrs. Cathey
|
Geometry
|
Sam Chiu
|
Mrs. Cathey
|
Algebra 1B
|
Peter Banning
|
Mrs. DiGiuseppe
|
Yearbook
|
Sara Tafolla
|
Miss Hoyt
|
English 10
|
Tyler Vickery
|
Miss Hoyt
|
U.S. History
|
Lucas White
|
Miss Hoyt
|
World History
|
Justus Petersen
|
Miss Hoyt
|
Student Council
|
Joel Putnam
|
Miss Henry
|
Bible 9-1
|
Mikah Bishop
|
Miss Henry
|
Bible 9-2
|
Jessy Paul
|
Miss Henry
|
Bible 10-1
|
Selena Tate
|
Miss Henry
|
Bible 10-2
|
Sierra Keepers
|
Miss Henry
|
Bible 12
|
Simeon Enloe
|
Mr. Keepers
|
Anatomy
|
Tristan Pantha
|
Mr. Keepers
|
Biology
|
Aleah Matos
|
Mr. Keepers
|
College Biology
|
Kailen Mangu
|
Mr. Keepers
|
Chemistry
|
Ellerie Yeung
|
Mrs. King
|
English 9
|
Jasmine Coxey
|
Mrs. King
|
English 9
|
Marissa Goforth
|
Mrs. King
|
English 11
|
Caleb Steffen
|
Mrs. King
|
English 12
|
Lisa Manning
|
Mr. Moore
|
2D Art
|
Charlene Pascual
|
Mr. Moore
|
3D Art
|
Sammie Wunner
|
Mr. Moore
|
Graphic Design
|
Naomi Mansfield
|
Mr. Moore
|
Graphic Design
|
Cally Rupert
|
Mr. Moore
|
Most Improved Artist
|
Grace Webb
|
Mr. Moore
|
Most Improved Artist
|
Josh Winkelman
|
Mr. Moore
|
English
|
Scott Allen
|
Mr. Moore
|
English
|
Brett Jones
|
Mr. Moore
|
Senior Studio Art
|
Taylor Keepers
|
Mr. Moore
|
Senior Studio Art
|
Marissa Hall
|
Mr. Piper
|
Outstanding Female Athlete
|
Livi Lindsey
|
Mr. Piper
|
Outstanding Male Athlete
|
Philip Dinius
|
Mr. Piper
|
Outstanding Male Athlete
|
Austin Larson
|
Mr. Piper
|
4-Sport Athlete
|
Philip Dinius
|
Mr. Piper
|
4-Sport Athlete
|
Livi Lindsey
|
Mr. Piper
|
4-Sport Athlete
|
Courtney Jones
|
Mr. Piper
|
4-Sport Athlete
|
Kaylee Jones
|
Mr. Piper
|
3-Sport Athlete
|
Austin Larson
|
Mr. Piper
|
3-Sport Athlete
|
Trevor Dore
|
Mr. Piper
|
3-Sport Athlete
|
Tristan Pantha
|
Mr. Piper
|
3-Sport Athlete
|
Caroline Grigsby
|
Mr. Piper
|
3-Sport Athlete
|
Cora Dore
|
Mr. Piper
|
3-Sport Athlete
|
Sam Chiu
|
Mr. Piper
|
3-Sport Athlete
|
Calley Rupert
|
Mr. Piper
|
3-Sport Athlete
|
Emma Clark
|
Mr. Piper
|
3-Sport Athlete
|
Wyatt Hughes
|
Mr. Piper
|
3-Sport Athlete
|
Brett Jones
|
Mr. Piper
|
3-Sport Athlete
|
Jonah Osborne
|
Mr. Piper
|
3-Sport Athlete
|
Kailen Mangu
|
Mr. Piper
|
3-Sport Athlete
|
Jackson Black
|
Mr. Piper
|
3-Sport Athlete
|
Sammie Wunner
|
Mr. Piper
|
3-Sport Athlete
|
Heather Manning
|
Mr. Piper
|
3-Sport Athlete
|
Malia Lynam
|
Mr. Piper
|
3-Sport Athlete
|
Emily Kyle
|
Mr. Schneck
|
Geography
|
Mikah Bishop
|
Mr. Schneck
|
Economics
|
Jaycie Provence
|
Mr. Schneck
|
Economics
|
Isaiah Spanheimer
|
Mr. Scheck
|
Government
|
Lisa Manning
|
Mr. Schneck
|
Administration of Justice
|
Brendan Faust
|
Mr. Schneck
|
Administration of Justice
|
Lisa Manning
|
Mr. Steffen
|
AP-Statistics
|
Jake Willis
|
Mrs. Webb
|
Spanish 1
|
Aleah Matos
|
Mrs. Webb
|
Spanish 2
|
Tristan Pantha
|
Mrs. Webb
|
Spanish 3
|
Jessica Magly
|
Mrs. Webb
|
Spanish 4
|
Brielle Johnson
|
Mrs. King
|
SOTQ 9F
|
Mikah Bishop
|
Mrs. King
|
SOTQ 9M
|
Trevor Dore
|
Mrs. King
|
SOTQ 10F
|
Grace Dragoo
|
Mrs. King
|
SOTQ 10M
|
Andrew Bergeron
|
Mrs. King
|
SOTQ 11F
|
Grace Montague
|
Mrs. King
|
SOTQ 11M
|
Mrs. King
|
SOTQ 12F
|
Emily Kyle
|
Mrs. King
|
SOTQ 12M
|
Brian Rogers