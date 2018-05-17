Kelly Landry of the Greater Palo Cedro Area Chamber of Commerce presents Josh Coxey a $1000 scholarship.

On Thursday, May 17, 2017, Redding Christian High School held their annual end of the year assembly for awards and scholarships.

Simpson University representative Austin McFadden presents Philip Dinius a scholarship for $12,000

At the assembly, the Palo Cedro Lions presented a $500 scholarship to each Jaycie Provence and Phillip Dinius. Anderson Rotary presented a $1250 scholarship to Jaycie Provence and Jaycie also received $500 from the Association of California School Administrators. Kelly Landry representing the Greater Palo

High School Principal Brian Steffen(right) looks on as Jaycie Provence and Phillip Dinius pose with their $500 scholarships from the Palo Cedro Lions Club.

Cedro Area Chamber of Commerce presented Joshua Coxey a $1000 scholarship. And Austin McFadden representing Simpson University presented Phillip Dinius with a $12,000 scholarship.

 

Redding Christian teachers and staff presented class recognition to the following students:

Teacher

Subject

Student

Mrs. Bigelow

Algebra 1

Marissa Goforth

Mrs. Bigelow

Algebra 2

Courtney Jones

Mr. Baumann

Instrumental Music

Caleb Steffen

Mr. Baumann

Vocal Music

Jon Zane

Mr. Baumann

Excellence in Performing Arts

Naomi Mansfield

Mrs. Cathey

Bible 11

Caleb Steffen

Mrs. Cathey

Pre-Calculus

Caleb Steffen

Mrs. Cathey

AP-Calculus

Brian Rogers

Mrs. Cathey

Geometry

Sam Chiu

Mrs. Cathey

Algebra 1B

Peter Banning

Mrs. DiGiuseppe

Yearbook

Sara Tafolla

Miss Hoyt

English 10

Tyler Vickery

Miss Hoyt

U.S. History

Lucas White

Miss Hoyt

World History

Justus Petersen

Miss Hoyt

Student Council

Joel Putnam

Miss Henry

Bible 9-1

Mikah Bishop

Miss Henry

Bible 9-2

Jessy Paul

Miss Henry

Bible 10-1

Selena Tate

Miss Henry

Bible 10-2

Sierra Keepers

Miss Henry

Bible 12

Simeon Enloe

Mr. Keepers

Anatomy

Tristan Pantha

Mr. Keepers

Biology

Aleah Matos

Mr. Keepers

College Biology

Kailen Mangu

Mr. Keepers

Chemistry

Ellerie Yeung

Mrs. King

English 9

Jasmine Coxey

Mrs. King

English 9

Marissa Goforth

Mrs. King

English 11

Caleb Steffen

Mrs. King

English 12

Lisa Manning

Mr. Moore

2D Art

Charlene Pascual

Mr. Moore

3D Art

Sammie Wunner

Mr. Moore

Graphic Design

Naomi Mansfield

Mr. Moore

Graphic Design

Cally Rupert

Mr. Moore

Most Improved Artist

Grace Webb

Mr. Moore

Most Improved Artist

Josh Winkelman

Mr. Moore

English

Scott Allen

Mr. Moore

English

Brett Jones

Mr. Moore

Senior Studio Art

Taylor Keepers

Mr. Moore

Senior Studio Art

Marissa Hall

Mr. Piper

Outstanding Female Athlete                                                 

Livi Lindsey

Mr. Piper

Outstanding Male Athlete                                                 

Philip Dinius

Mr. Piper

Outstanding Male Athlete                                                  

Austin Larson

Mr. Piper

4-Sport Athlete

Philip Dinius

Mr. Piper

4-Sport Athlete

Livi Lindsey

Mr. Piper

4-Sport Athlete

Courtney Jones

Mr. Piper

4-Sport Athlete

Kaylee Jones

Mr. Piper

3-Sport Athlete

Austin Larson

Mr. Piper

3-Sport Athlete

Trevor Dore

Mr. Piper

3-Sport Athlete

Tristan Pantha

Mr. Piper

3-Sport Athlete

Caroline Grigsby

Mr. Piper

3-Sport Athlete

Cora Dore

Mr. Piper

3-Sport Athlete

Sam Chiu

Mr. Piper

3-Sport Athlete

Calley Rupert

Mr. Piper

3-Sport Athlete

Emma Clark

Mr. Piper

3-Sport Athlete

Wyatt Hughes

Mr. Piper

3-Sport Athlete

Brett Jones

Mr. Piper

3-Sport Athlete

Jonah Osborne

Mr. Piper

3-Sport Athlete

Kailen Mangu

Mr. Piper

3-Sport Athlete

Jackson Black

Mr. Piper

3-Sport Athlete

Sammie Wunner

Mr. Piper

3-Sport Athlete

Heather Manning

Mr. Piper

3-Sport Athlete

Malia Lynam

Mr. Piper

3-Sport Athlete

Emily Kyle

Mr. Schneck

Geography

Mikah Bishop

Mr. Schneck

Economics

Jaycie Provence

Mr. Schneck

Economics

Isaiah Spanheimer

Mr. Scheck

Government

Lisa Manning

Mr. Schneck

Administration of Justice

Brendan Faust

Mr. Schneck

Administration of Justice

Lisa Manning

Mr. Steffen

AP-Statistics

Jake Willis

Mrs. Webb

Spanish 1

Aleah Matos

Mrs. Webb

Spanish 2

Tristan Pantha

Mrs. Webb

Spanish 3

Jessica Magly

Mrs. Webb

Spanish 4

Brielle Johnson

Mrs. King

SOTQ 9F

Mikah Bishop

Mrs. King

SOTQ 9M

Trevor Dore

Mrs. King

SOTQ 10F

Grace Dragoo

Mrs. King

SOTQ 10M

Andrew Bergeron

Mrs. King

SOTQ 11F

Grace Montague

Mrs. King

SOTQ 11M

  

Mrs. King

SOTQ 12F

Emily Kyle

Mrs. King

SOTQ 12M

Brian Rogers