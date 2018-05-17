On Thursday, May 17, 2017, Redding Christian High School held their annual end of the year assembly for awards and scholarships.

At the assembly, the Palo Cedro Lions presented a $500 scholarship to each Jaycie Provence and Phillip Dinius. Anderson Rotary presented a $1250 scholarship to Jaycie Provence and Jaycie also received $500 from the Association of California School Administrators. Kelly Landry representing the Greater Palo

Cedro Area Chamber of Commerce presented Joshua Coxey a $1000 scholarship. And Austin McFadden representing Simpson University presented Phillip Dinius with a $12,000 scholarship.

Redding Christian teachers and staff presented class recognition to the following students: