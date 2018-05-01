Redding Christian Wins 5-Star League Golf Match at Table Mountain

On April 17th, 21 Golfers from six schools competed at the 4th Five-Star League match at Table Mountain, hosted by Paradise Adventist. The match was won by Jason Carhart of Core Butte who shot a 37 on the front 9. The Lions were led by Jackson Black who finished 3rd at 45 and Philip Dinius who finished 6th at 49. The Lions won as a team with 258, while Mercy finished 2nd at 272. Currently, team scores through the season show Mercy with 17, and Redding Christian just 3 points behind at 14, with Core Butte third with 9.

Redding Christian Softball loses two

The Redding Christian Softball team lost a pair of games over the last week, 10-2 to league-leading Mercy, on Friday the 20th, and 10-8 to Burney last Tuesday.

Friday, the Lions jumped out to a 2-0 lead but gave up ten runs, nine in the last three innings, as they struggled with 8 errors late in the game. The pitcher from Mercy had a tough curve to her pitch, and the Lions just had 6 hits, one each by Kaylee Jones and Mayleah Soriano, and 2 each by Livi Lindsey and Calley Rupert.

Tuesday against Burney, the Lions jumped out to a 1-0 lead, but gave up 5 in the second. The game ended 10-8, after the Lions got 3 runs in the bottom of the 7th, nearly completing the comeback. Offensively, Livi Lindsey went 2-4 with a double and a stolen base, Emma Clark went 1-4 and stole a base, Calley Rupert went 2-3 with a double and triple and stole 3 bases. Kaylee Jones, Courtney Jones, and Mayleah Soriano also got hits in the game. Defensively, Emma Clark struck out 2, and Calley Rupert got 11 outs, while Livi Lindsey added 4.

The Lions close out their season this week on Tuesday and Thursday.

Lions Track Girls place 10th and boys 13th at Norm McKenzie Classic

26 Teams competed at the Norm McKenzie Classic on Saturday in Oroville, where the boys’ team from Redding Christian placed 13th and the girls placed 10th. Isaiah Van Denend was the only boy to score points, placing 3rd in the 1600 at 4:55 and 9th in the 3200 at 10:55. The Girls 4 x 100 relay team of Sadie Alexander, Grace Montague, Livi Lindsey, and Courtney Jones placed 3rd in a time of 55.52. Also scoring for the Lions girls were Sadie Alexander, 4th in the 400 in 65.28, and Livi Lindsey, 6th in the 400 in 67.18 seconds, Kaylee Jones, 5th in the Shot in 28’ 7”, Courtney Jones, 6th in the 300 hurdles in 55.58, and 6th in the 200 in 31.37. Emma Montague was 6th in the high jump at 4’ 4”, and Grace Montague 7th in the triple jump at 28’ 10”.

The Lions have a league meet this Wednesday and their last invitational this Friday in Corning.