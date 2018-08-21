Redding Christian Cross Country :

Coach: Wil Keepers (4th season)—Returnees: None—Roster: 5-7 boys, 5 girls

Redding Christian 2018 Cross Country Schedule: Wed Sep 5 MVL @ Redding Christian Wed Sep 12 MVL @ Williams Wed Sep 19 MVL @ Hamilton City Wed Sep 26 Fall River Invitational Sat Sep 29 State of Jefferson Invitational Wed Oct 3 Redding Christian Invitational Wed Oct 10 MVL@ Durham Sat Oct 13 Yreka Invitational Wed Oct 17 MVL @ Colusa Wed Oct 24 MVL Championship Wed Oct 31 Small Schools Championship Thu Nov 8 Northern Section Championship Sat Nov 24 State Championship

By Wil Keeper,

Much like swim, the ability to have quality practices has been limited by air quality this year. Most of the team practices have been in the gym, limiting the quality of workout available to the team. None of the three athletes who ran last year are back this year. Two decided to try football instead, and one had a spring injury. But despite this, the Lions are guardedly optimistic. Four boys will be playing football and running cross country, which limits scheduling, and one to three other boys and up to five girls plan to run.

Isaiah Van Denend, the lone senior boy, leads the team. Coming off of Divisional track wins in the 1600 and 3200, Isaiah is no stranger to distance running, though he did take last season off of cross country to focus on football. Based on how he ran last spring in track, he could be among the returning leaders at the MVL League and Division 5 levels. With six of last year’s top ten graduated, the MVL League appears to be wide open. Top returnee is Xavier Rodriguez of Hamilton City, who won the league title last year in 17:47, though both of his top ten finishing Hamilton teammates from last year have graduated. Seniors Jerry Alvarado of Pierce and David Gonzalez of Willows are his top returning competition. (18:21 and 18:23 at last year’s championship) The top team appears to be Colusa, who finished second last year, but has all of their top seven runners returning for this season. Williams and Providence Christian had some really good JV runners last season who may be ready to make the jump to varsity competition and challenge Colusa. Trevor Dore, Josiah Van Denend, and Samuel Chiu, along with Andrew Bogue will all run this year, marking the first time the Lions have potentially fielded a full boys team in cross country since starting the team in 2008. There are a couple of other boys who may run, pending clearing physicals and other requirements.

At the Division 5 level, along with Xavier Rodriguez (who finished 4th in division), top returners are sophomore Branden Taylor of Fall River (who finished 3rd), and senior Griffin Hamann of Mt. Shasta (who finished 8th). Top Divisional teams appear to be Mt. Shasta, Trinity, and Colusa.

Redding Christian girls may not field a complete team, but will have runners, after last season with none. Newcomer Avery Marshall, a junior, Anika Dreidger, a sophomore, Anna Leung, a senior, and Angel Flores, also a senior are still processing paperwork and getting physicals and along with track standout Leah Putnam, also a sophomore, who won the 3200 at track Divisionals, could provide Redding Christian with their first ever complete girls team. All of these girls except for Putnam are new to running competitively and new to Redding Christian, so it is an enigma as to how they will do.

Top returnee in the MVL League by a wide margin is senior Alicia Murillo of Hamilton City. It is hard to gauge a team favorite as all teams lost enough to graduation that newcomers will fill out rosters and predicting order becomes hard, but Hamilton is always tough with their outstanding coach Dawn Dowdy, and Durham won league last year and even with graduations, is probably the favorite coming in. At the Division 5 level, a trio of seniors, Murillo (2nd), Lauren Harper of Trinity (1st) and Marissa Bonivert of Mt. Shasta (4th) are the individual favorites entering the season, and the team favorites are Mt Shasta and Trinity, joining Durham.