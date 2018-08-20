Redding Christian Volleyball :

Coach: Tammy Hartland (7th Season, 108-66-10 record)—Roster: 10 (7 Returnees, 5 Seniors)

By Wil Keeper,

Last year, the Redding Christian Volleyball Team won the 5-Star League title for just the second time in school history. The Lions finished with a record of 16-10-3, and 6-2 in league play. That championship team lost three seniors, and had one junior move away, but with five senior returnees, they are looking strong for this upcoming season. According to seniors Abby Pearson and Calley Rupert (who are team captains), the key to this team is togetherness. Their motto is “Not just a team, a family”, and they have found in these early practices that their togetherness and communication have seemed to really be a strength of the team.

Redding Christian 2018 Volleyball Schedule : Tue 8/21 Yreka 6 pm Thu 8/30 @Trinity 6 pm Tue 9/4 Central Valley 6 pm Wed 9/5 @U-Prep 6:30 pm Fri-Sat 9/7-8 Fall River Tournament Tue 9/11 @Providence Christian 5:30 Wed 9/12 Weed 6 pm Fri-Sat 9/14-15 Los Molinos Tournament Mon 9/17 Mt. Shasta 6:30 pm Tue 9/18 @Los Molinos 6:30 pm* Thu 9/20 Chester 6:30 pm* Tue 9/25 Mercy 6:30 pm* Thu 9/27 @Burney 5:30 pm* Thu 10/4 Los Molinos 5:30 pm* Tue 10/9 @Chester 6:30 pm* Thu 10/11 @Mercy 6:30 pm* Tue 10/16 Burney 5:30 pm* *League Games

Along the front line, three of the teams top four in the stat of kills are returning and five of the top six in blocks. In the back row, the top player at serve receiving and digging, as well as six of the top seven at service points are all returning. But volleyball is much more about communication and teamwork than it is about stats and it is in this enthusiasm for working with each other that the team seems most prepared for the upcoming season.

The team captains mentioned that one thing the three new players provide is depth. Frequently, a team will have one or two great players, but lack the depth to have a real threat on the weak side. Both captains praised new players Heather Manning, Jackie Matos, and Lainee Fox for their seamless transition into the team and the excellent support they are providing on the back side. This translates to much less predictability for the other team as they try to react to where the ball will come from. The Lions participated in a non-scoring round-robin scrimmage at Foothill Saturday. I saw them play against Central Valley and U-Prep, and they did look a little raw and unused to playing together, but there were also flashes of brilliance. Junior Jackie Matos served the ball exceptionally well, as did Junior Hope Dabbs, and Senior Calley Rupert and Junior Sammie Wunner had some terrific moments along the front line with blocks and kills. After seeing them in action, I think they may take some lumps early, but will round into form and be a strong team in time for league and playoff action.

Within the Five-Star League, both players interviewed mentioned Mercy as the likely favorite to challenge for a league title, but Los Molinos has a tradition of competitiveness, and Burney has stepped up and improved greatly over the last year. Redding Christian also has JV level volleyball, and the team will compete with eight athletes this year.