Redding Christian Swimming :

Coach: Erica Wyse (8th season)—Roster: 8 athletes, (4 male, 4 female, 3 returnees)

Redding Christian 2018 Swim Schedule : Wed 8-29 NAL @ West Valley Wed 9-5 NAL @ Anderson Wed 9-12 NAL @ Shasta College Wed 9-19 NAL @ Lassen Fri 9-28 Nor-Cal Invitational @Anderson Sat 9-29 Nor-Cal JV Invitational @ Anderson Wed 10-3 NAL @ UPrep Wed 10-10 NAL @ UPrep Wed 10-17 NAL League Championships @ Anderson Wed 10-24 Division 2 Championships @ West Valley Sat 10-27 North Section Masters Meet @ Shasta College

By Will Keep,

The Redding Christian Lions have not yet had the opportunity to practice swim much. With all pools in Redding outdoors, and air quality a significant issue, the Lions swimmers are cross training and waiting for the chance to get into the pool. The Lions will have 8 swimmers this year, a large team for a small school, and for the first time, with 4 boys and 4 girls, have enough swimmers for both genders to have relay teams. Returning for the Lions are juniors Jackson Black and Daniel Snider and sophomore Ellery Faith. The Swim Team competes in the NAL League and Division 2 in swim. Last year, Jackson Black was one of the top swimmers in freestyle and backstroke at league, division, and section levels. Jackson won the 100 backstroke at Division II meet, and was second in the 200 freestyle at Divisions, while finishing 2nd and 4th in the two events at the Masters (Section Championship) meet. Daniel Snider placed in league and nearly qualified for Divisionals in the 500-meter freestyle, so both will come back with momentum for next season. Ellery Faith competed for JV and will move up to Varsity this year, and told me she hopes to compete in the breaststroke and freestyle.

New to the team this year are senior Will Snider, juniors Joel Putnam and Courtney Jones, sophomore Jessica Schmidgall, and freshman Audrey Steffen. According to coach Wyse, it is exciting having these many swimmers but we will not know how good the team is until they get into the water when the air is clearer.