By Wil Keeper,

On April 17, 2018, Redding Christian played host to 25 golfers from six schools as they competed in the 3rd Five-Star League match at Grape Ranch Golf Club.

The contest was won by Shane Rhodes of Mercy, who shot a 38 on the front nine. The Lions had three golfers in the top seven position; which included Philip Dinius, 4th—who shot a 51; Jackson Black, 5th— who shot a 53; and Kailen Mangu, 7th—who shot a 56. Mercy won as a team with 313, and the Lions team took second with 320.

Coach Piper emphasized that the staff at Grape Ranch did a great job preparing the course and running the event. Grape Ranch Golf Club is a nine-hole golf course here in Palo Cedro that serves as the Lions home course through their season.