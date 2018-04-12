Redding Christian’s Golf Team placed 3rd in a six-team meet in Red Bluff on Wednesday. Core Butte won the match with a score of 299, with Mercy second with a team score of 300.

The Lions, despite missing one of their top players, finished 3rd with a team score of 308. As Individuals, Jackson Black placed 3rd, carding a 51 for the nine-hole contest.

Other scores for the Lions included Philip Dinius at 57, Ryan Paradis at 58, Josh Coxey at 66, and Brett Jones at 76. The Lions will next take the course next Tuesday the 17th at their home tournament at the Palo Cedro golf course.