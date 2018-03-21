Varsity Golf: Mercy First Redding Christian Second

By Wil Keeper,

Redding Christian attended their first golf match of the season, a nine-hole outing in Red Bluff hosted by Mercy High School. Five teams attended, and three teams did not attend due to weather concerns. The match was won by Mercy High School of Red Bluff who shot a 267 for 5 golfers. The Lions carded a score of 309, and Willows High School scored 327. Loyalton and Los Molinos had golfers in attendance, but incomplete teams.

The Lions best golfer of the day was Kailen Mangu, who scored 53. He was followed closely by Jackson Black (55) and Ryan Paradis (57). The other two golfers that competed on the day were Josh Coxey (66) and Brett Jones (78). The match was won by a golfer from Mercy who carded a very impressive 41.