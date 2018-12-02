By Wil Keepers,

Redding Christian High School Girls’ Basketball

Redding Christian Girls’ Basketball Team crushes Hayfork 57-14

The Redding Christian Girls’ team came into the season with a lot of hope with so much experience back, but also questions as the team relied greatly on the 21 points and 6 steals per game from Livi Lindsey, who is now competing with Northwest University, and the three-point shooting and defense of departed seniors Jaycie Provence and Lisa Manning. Those questions were answered emphatically as the Lion girls crushed Hayfork 57-14.

Below are the scores and standings from the incomplete round-robin format: Game 1: Hayfork 49 McCloud 21 Game 2: American Christian 37 John Adams Academy (Roseville) 31 Game 3: Hosanna Christian 62 McCloud 25 Game 4: Redding Christian 57 Hayfork 14 Game 5: Hayfork 31 John Adams Academy 18 Game 6: Redding Christian 45 Hosanna Christian 30 Game 7: Hayfork 25 American Christian 18 Game 8: John Adams Academy 29 McCloud 7 Game 9: Redding Christian 63 John Adams Academy 17 Tournament Standings: Redding Christian 3-0, Hayfork 3-1, Hosanna Christian 1-1, American Christian 1-2, John Adams Academy 1-2, and McCloud 0-3.

The Lions (1-0) cruised to a 38-4 halftime lead as their relentless defense got 22 steals, and innumerable deflections and poor shots forced. Without a star player, the Lions relied first on fast breaks off of steals and quick outlets from rebounds, and second on effective ball movement and inside-out offense. This all worked to perfection against Hayfork, as post players Sammie Wunner (9 points) and Katherine Sze (8 points) effectively applied post moves when they were there, and passed to outside shooters when they were not. Sadie Alexander scored 14 points, including 4-4 from 3 points, Aleah Matos scored 6, and Jackie Matos scored 7, while Courtney and Kaylee Jones scored six apiece, mostly on fast breaks after steals and Avery Marshall added 2 points, meaning all eight players scored in the opening game.

Courtney Jones and Sammie Wunner added six steals apiece, and Kaylee Jones added five steals, and Sadie Alexander 5 more, and Hayfork never got comfortable in their offense.

In the second half, the Lions began to slow the pace, focusing on running their offense and improving their ball movement, but even without actively going for steals, the Lions defense pressured Hayfork into poor shot selection and maintained the lead.

Redding Christian defeats Hosanna Christian

The Redding Christian Lions girls team won a matchup with the Hosanna Christian Lions of Klamath Falls, Oregon at their home tournament Saturday 45-30. Hosanna Christian, a quarterfinalist in last years Oregon State 1A tournament, cut the lead to with 5:25 to play, but the Lions finished strong and won by 15.

Redding Christian wins home tournament

Redding Christian Girls’ Basketball team concluded their home tournament with a 63-17 victory over American Christian. The Lions led by just 10 at the end of the first, but pulled away in each quarter to win big. With a 3-0 tournament record, the Lions won their home tournament. The Lions Varsity Girls team will next see action next week in the Calistoga tournament.