By Wil Keeper,

Redding Christian Track Teams competed Friday in the Vern Regier Invitational in Durham against 19 other teams, most of which were Division 2 and 3. The girls team placed 11th out of the 19 teams present, scoring 19 points.

The relay teams scored ten of their points, the 4 x 100 relay of Sadie Alexander, Grace Montague, Courtney Jones, and Livi Lindsey placed 5th with a time of 55.70, and the 4 x 400 relay team of Sadie, Courtney, Livi, and Kaylee Jones placed 2nd in a time of 4:32. Also scoring for the Lions were Sadie Alexander, 6th in the 100 in 13.99, Courtney Jones, 5th in the 300 Hurdles in 56.68, Kaylee Jones, 5th in the Shot Put at 26’ 6”, and Grace Montague, 4th in the Triple Jump at 27’ 5”.

The only points for the boys’ team were earned by the 4 x 400 relay team of Samuel Chiu, Scott Allen, Will Snider, and Isaiah Van Denend, who placed 3rd with a time of 3:57. The Lions will host an MTVL meet at Shasta College Friday, April 13th before competing at the John Frank Invitational Saturday, the 14th at Central Valley.