By Wil Keepers,

Redding Christian participated in a NAL swim meet with American Christian, West Valley, Weed, and Central Valley at Shasta College. The boys’ team placed 3rd of the 5 teams, the girls’ team placed 2nd of the 5 teams. With West Valley at this meet, the competition was definitely tougher.

Individually, Katherine Sze won the 100 M Butterfly and was 2nd in the 200 M individual medley. Audrey Steffen was 4th for the 50 freestyle and 3rd for the 100 M Butterfly. Courtney Jones was 2nd in the 100 Backstroke and Gloria Leung was 2nd in the 100 Breaststroke. Ellery Faith was 5th in the 500 freestyle and Jessica Schmidgall 6th in the 100 freestyle. The Lions were 3rd in the 400 relay and second in both of the other relays.

For boys, Jackson Black won the 200 IM and the 100 Backstroke. William Snider got 2nd in the 100 breaststroke and 3rd in the 200 freestyle. Daniel Snider got 3rd in the 500 freestyle, and the relay team won the 400 freestyle relay.

The Lions will be back in the pool next Wednesday.