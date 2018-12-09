By Wil Keepers,

Redding Christian’s Varsity Girls basketball team won in the Championship game of the Gene Duffy Holiday Tournament in Calistoga, 38-21 over Morro Bay (5-3), a Division 3 school from the Central Section.

The Lions led the Pirates just 8-2 in the first quarter but extended their lead in each quarter to pull away for the win. Sadie Alexander scored 11 points to lead the Lions in scoring, and Sammie Wunner scored 8 with 12 rebounds, while Courtney Jones led in steals with 8 and assists with 4, adding 4 rebounds and 5 points. Kaylee Jones and Katherine Sze both added 6 points to the Lions balanced attack.

Sadie Alexander was named tournament MVP, and Sammie Wunner was named to the all-tournament team. The 7-0 Lions travel to Fall River Wednesday before traveling to McKinleyville to face St. Bernard in the opening round of the tournament there next week.