By Wil Keepers,

Redding Christian Girls Basketball team traveled to McKinleyville Thursday and opened the tournament with a 43-30 loss to St. Bernard’s of Eureka 43-30. The Crusaders are 4-3 on the year, but that record is deceiving because they lost two of those games to Napa and Vanden, larger division schools. The Lions hung close, but against a team with 2 six-foot players and no player under 5’ 5”, the Lions struggled to get rebounds and second-chance shots they have been accustomed to.

The Lions were down 3 after 1 quarter, and down ten at the half, then down by 13 after three, and played even in the 4th. The team shot a solid 5- 9 from 3 point range, led by Sadie Alexander shooting 4-6 from distance but shot just 7-29 from inside the 3 point line, and with just 3 offensive rebounds and 11 rebounds total, didn’t get many second-chance points after their misses.

Sadie Alexander led the team with 13 points, with Sammie Wunner adding 8 and Aleah Matos contributing 5. Kaylee Jones had six of the teams 11 rebounds and 5 steals, and Courtney Jones dished out 5 assists, with Alexander adding 3 assists. Starting Center Sammie Wunner was limited to about 3 quarters of action with foul trouble. The Lions, (8-1) will play again in the McKinleyville Tournament on Friday and Saturday with opponents to be determined.