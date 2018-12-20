By Wil Keepers,

The Redding Christian Girls played two very different games Monday and Tuesday, struggling early but improving late to crush Butte Valley (4-7) 49-13 Monday night and playing a tight game against a quality opponent to beat Hamilton City (7-3) 47-36 on Tuesday night.

Monday night, the Lions outscored the Bulldogs by just four in the opening quarter, but exploded in the 2nd and 3rd for 39 points to three for Butte Valley. The Lions were led by Sadie Alexander with 18 points, Aleah Matos and Sammie Wunner with 11 each, and Jackie Matos added four. Courtney Jones went scoreless but had eight steals.

Tuesday night against Hamilton City, the Lions struggled from the field all night. They shot just 31% on the night, but stellar defense and terrific ball movement kept them in the game. In the first quarter, the Lions shot just 4-17, and with their size advantage, Hamilton City got nearly every rebound. But the Lions defense gave the Braves fits, and they could not even get off shots on many of their trips down the court. In the first quarter and first part of the second, the Braves had five shot clock violations thanks to the defensive play of the Lions. Courtney Jones, Aleah Matos, and Sadie Alexander were all over the court, harassing ball handlers, challenging passes, and fighting for every possession. But on the other end, the Lions could hardly find the bucket. Late in the first, two Sadie Alexander 3 pointers allowed the Lions to build a 12-5 advantage, but despite their dominant defense, the game was very tight. In the second, the shooting got no better, but the Lions got more rebounds, and held the Braves to just one three-pointer, scoring only five themselves. The score at halftime was 17-8 Lions, but they would soon see that this lead was not safe.

In the 3rd quarter, the Braves made some adjustments, and the Lions backed out of their press. In part, Redding Christian was faced with a dilemma with Katherine Sze out of the game with an injury, the Lions had just 7 players suited up, and a press as aggressive as they were running is exhausting to maintain. Coach Alexander said he pulled back on the press to conserve energy for the 4th quarter. But without the press, Hamilton’s halftime adjustments proved fruitful. Backside screens provided numerous open lay ins for the visitors, and the Lions were not able to adjust. And when they tried to adjust, by sagging off to play the cutter, Hamilton shooters began to hit some 3 pointers. After the 3rd quarter, the Lions found themselves down 30-29.

But in the 4th, two things swung the momentum back in the Lions favor. Sadie Alexander hit two early 3 pointers to key an 8-0 start to the quarter, and the Lions resumed the press, and began to again get steals, building back a lead they would not relinquish as they won the game by eleven. Sadie Alexander led the team in scoring with 21 points. She shot 6-14 from the 3 point line, but struggled inside going just 1-5 in the key among the taller Braves. Kaylee Jones, despite being the shortest player on the floor, got 11 rebounds by being aggressive and getting to the right place. She also passed exceptionally well, getting 4 assists and scoring 6 points. Sammie Wunner had 9 points and 10 rebounds, and Courtney Jones had 11 points and 5 steals. Aleah Matos, despite going scoreless, had 4rebounds, 5 assists, and was part of a fantastic defensive effort on the press. The 12-1 Lions will play Mt Shasta on Thursday before their Christmas break.