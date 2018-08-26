(Stats by Monica Standifer, Pictures by Barbara Rogers)

Aug. 25, 2018 Redding Christian 40 Mercy 6

By Wil Keeper,

The Redding Christian Lions came into their opener not knowing what to expect. They are very young this year with just three seniors and just six players with substantial experience. One of those seniors is Isaiah Van Denend. As the part-time starter at quarterback last year, he rushed for nearly 400 yards and passed for about the same amount, but this season, with no experienced receivers, he was expected to carry a much bigger load. And so he did, as he rushed for 282 yards and five touchdowns in the opener to lead the Lions to a 40-6 victory.

The game started out as a back and forth affair, in large part because the young Lions, who have fifteen first or second-year players on their 21-man roster, made mistakes like three delay of game penalties in the first quarter, missed assignments, and dropped passes. (Van Denend was 0-5 passing the ball on the night, all to 9th or 10th-grade receivers). After numerous errors, the Lions ended the quarter up 7-6, on the strength of Van Denend’s 52-yard touchdown. The lines, where much of the Lions experience resides, was dominating on both sides of the ball, but the scoreboard wasn’t showing it.

In the second quarter, the Lions settled down and began to complete tackles on defense and assert their will on offense. Linemen Caleb Steffen, Wyatt Hughes, Jake Standifer, and sub linemen Ryne Luaces and Luke Zikan opened some massive holes for Van Denend and other backs, producing a torrent of 26 points in the quarter. Young receivers and motion backs also blocked well, allowing Van Denend to extend his runs. Defensively, the young players mixed in with some experienced teammates stepped up and began to shut down almost everything the Warriors tried to do.

With a 33-6 halftime lead, the Lions were on cruise control for the second half, playing younger players, running a more conservative offense, and refining a few issues that needed fixing.

Isaiah Van Denend added 3 punts for a 40.5 yard average, and 2 kickoff returns for 38 yards to his 282 yards rushing on 20 attempts. Sophomore Sam Chiu had 2 rushes for 19 yards and a touchdown, Clark Smith added 12 yards on three attempts for the Lions. Defensively, 18 players contributed tackles, led by Sam Standifer with 13 tackles and 2 sacks. Clark Smith (13 tackles), Tristan Pantha (8 tackles), Ryne Luaces (7 tackles), Wyatt Hughes (5 tackles and 3 fumble recoveries), and Anthony Guido with 4 tackles and an interception. New kicker Jonah Osborne went 4-5 on PATs, his only miss being on a block and one attempt he never got to make because the snap went over the holders head.

The Lions next play Los Molinos on the road, winners of their opener 74-3 over Tulelake.

8-Man Football Notes: