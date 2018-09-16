Redding Christian 43 Hayfork 14

By Wil Keepers,

The Redding Christian Lions came into tonight’s game against Hayfork on a two-game losing streak, but they were hopeful. Last year, the Lions lost to these same two preseason teams without the Mercy win to soften the blow, then came back and won six of seven games in North League. So, they had hope that they could turn it around. But Hayfork, despite a 0-3 start that included a forfeit and two lopsided losses, came ready to play.

While the Lions defended the run well, every passing play, especially those to number 13, Martin Carini, went for ten or more yards in the early going. Carini was all over the field, blocking for the Quarterback to provide extra protection, running routes as an offset tight end, moving out to the flat and catching passes, wherever he was in the first half, the Lions struggled to cover him. On defense, he was a matchup problem too, in on almost every tackle. The Timberjacks scored first but missed the two-point conversion to lead 6-0. But then the Lions marched right down the field and tied it up on a long drive capped by an 18-yard touchdown run by Isaiah Van Denend. After Carini blocked the extra point for Hayfork, the game was tied at 6. Hayforks second drive was exactly the same, moving the ball well on passes, struggling to run, but this drive was stalled by a penalty, and the Timberjacks had to punt. On the Lions second drive, the Lions moved down the long field and ended their second drive with a 26-yard touchdown pass from Isaiah Van Denend to Jake Rodrigues. The 2-point conversion was completed to Rodrigues and the Lions led 14-6. Hayfork ended the quarter driving well, moving the ball down to around the 30 as the quarter ended.

The first play of the second quarter was a pass down to the three-yard line, and Hayfork had first and goal from there. But after five consecutive inside running plays, the Timberjacks could not gain the three yards and turned the ball over on downs. Even with an extra play from a penalty, the Lions held, and Redding Christian took over at their own two. They gained about 30 yards, but then the drive stalled and after a punt, the Timberjacks took the ball back at their own 40 and drove 60 yards for a score and 2-point conversion with about three minutes left in the first half. Hayfork was young and had a small roster, but they were making a game fight of it and were tied up near halftime. But in that last short time before the half, the Lions drove well and ended with a pass from Isaiah Van Denend to his younger brother Josiah Van Denend for a 9-yard touchdown. Jonah Osborne hit the PAT and at the half, the Lions led 21-14. The Lions were tackling and moving the ball much better than the two weeks before, but they were struggling to defend the pass, and their offense was being forced to grind it out. Hayfork had limited big plays and despite just ten players on their active roster, were putting up a terrific fight.

Redding Christian got the ball to start the third quarter and drove the ball seventy yards over about 6 minutes, ending with another Van Denend to Rodrigues pass, this one for 16 yards and a touchdown. The Lions Jake Standifer took in the 2 point conversion and it was 29-14, finally in the middle of the 3rd, a 2 score lead. The coaches for Redding Christian did a good job adjusting in the second half on defense. Carini was still a matchup struggle, but the Lions found out that if they pressured the quarterback, he had a hard time getting the ball to him. They made a stop on the Timberjacks first drive, then did a pounding physical drive to score again, building the score to 36-14. The Lions tacked on one more touchdown in the 4th, and the final score was 43-14.

In the first three games, Isaiah Van Denend carried much of the offensive load. He did so again but had much better support from the team tonight. He passed 6-10 for 108 yards with three touchdowns and also ran 24 times for 181 yards and two touchdowns. But unlike other games where this was almost all of the Lions offense, Clark Smith ran 7 times for 53 yards and passed 2-3 for 35 yards in backup duty, Josiah Van Denend had 6 rushes for 71 yards and a touchdown, and Sam Standifer had six rushes for 31 yards and a two-point conversion., and Karson Molter added four rushes for 26 yards. All total, the Lions had 143 yards passing and 362 passing, 505 total yards, and Isaiah Van Denend only accounted for 289 of that total, a much more sustainable performance. The leading receiver was Jake Rodriguez, who caught four passes for 73 yards, while Karson Molter added one catch for 26, Carson Piper one catch for 32, Josiah Van Denend one 9-yard TD catch, and Taylor Brown a three-yard catch for a 1st down.

Defensively, the Lions were led by Jake Rodrigues with nine tackles, Sam Chiu and Clark Smith with eight apiece, and an interception by Josiah Van Denend that was returned 32 yards and nearly broke for a touchdown.

Hayfork stats were not available, but Martin Carini was the clear leading receiver, leading tackler, and also the kicker and punter. Hayfork (0-4) will travel to Happy Camp next week, while Redding Christian (2-2) will travel to Tulelake (2-1).

(picture gallery will be provided later)