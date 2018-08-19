By Wil Keeper,

With the Carr Fire and its tragic aftermath, it is hard to imagine that school starts again this week in the Redding area. With the start of school, comes the start of fall sports, and while athletics is pretty minor in the aftermath of what this region has been through, for the students competing and the communities they compete in, school sports are a big deal, maybe even bigger considering how much else in their lives is in flux.

Redding Christian will offer four fall sports this year, with soccer moving from a fall to winter season. Below is a preview for Redding Christian football. Tune in for swimming, cross country, and volleyball previews coming this week.

Redding Christian Football :

Coach: Gerald Piper (5th season, 39-8 record) Roster: 23 athletes, 6 returning starters, 3 seniors

The Redding Christian Lions are coming off of a year where they finished 6-4, 6-1 in league, and lost in the first round of the playoffs. This was a down season for Lions football. They have made playoffs in all but their first season, 2011, and had made it to the section title game in three consecutive years between 2013 and 2015, winning the section title twice. Last season, they finished second in the North after losing their first two non-league games, then lost 52-50 to Greenville in the first round of the playoffs, their earliest exit since 2012.

Redding Christian 2018 Football Schedule : Saturday 8/25: @Mercy 1 pm Friday 8/31 @Los Molinos 6 pm Friday 9/7 vs. Princeton 7 pm Friday 9/14 vs. Hayfork 7 pm* Friday 9/21 @Tulelake 4 pm* Friday 9/28 @Happy Camp 6 pm* Friday 10/5 @Butte Valley 7 pm* Friday 10/12 vs. Dunsmuir 7 pm* Friday 10/19 vs. Weed 7 pm* Friday 10/26 vs. Big Valley 7 pm*

There are just six returnees from that team who got substantial playing time or started and only three seniors on the 23 player roster. Normally, with those numbers, and with fourteen underclassmen and a few juniors who have never played the sport, it would be a recipe for a rebuilding year and a few lumps along the way. But the coaches and the team are optimistic that despite the youth and inexperience, this team has the capacity to accomplish much this season.

According to Coach Piper, the strengths of the team will be the offensive and defensive lines and the depth. 23 players will be the biggest roster for the Lions since 2015, and many of the young and inexperienced players on the team are looking like promising additions.

Returning for the Lions are the sack leader from last year Jake Rodrigues, a junior who recorded 40 sacks last season. Also returning are, Sam Standifer (Jr) and Wyatt Hughes (Sr), who both were strong linemen on both sides of the ball, and Caleb Steffen (Sr), another lineman who is back after a year off of football, and looking stronger than ever, and these three will anchor the lines. Additionally, sophomores Anthony O’Connell and Josiah Van Denend were contributors, especially on defense last year and will help the team with their experience.

Experience at the quarterback position may also be a strength, with senior Isaiah Van Denend returning after a season where he was a part-time starter and prominent backup who threw for 397 yards and rushed for 386.

The rest of the team is a big question mark. “We don’t know who we are yet.” stated Coach Piper when asked about strengths of these young players. There are a number of underclassmen who played small roles last year or didn’t play at all last year, who will be expected to step up and contribute. When asked for a weakness, the coach said “Definitely experience.”, but he remains optimistic. Despite most practices held in the gym due to poor air quality and the limits that imposes, the team is guardedly optimistic, as it sees the work ethic and effort of these young players in these first weeks of practice. After observing a practice, and talking to the coach, I think there may be good reason for cautious optimism.

There are 16 teams that field 8-man football teams in North Section, divided into North and South Leagues. Redding Christian is part of the North. When scanning the rest of the North League, it appears Big Valley will be the favorite again, despite losing 8 seniors. The Cardinals are always tough and well coached, and ought to be confident coming off of a 12-0 season where they outscored their opponents by an average score of 60-4. Butte Valley is also tough, and though they finished 4th in league last season, they lose just three seniors from that team. Weed, last year’s third-place team in the North, also lost just 3 seniors and will also be a serious contender. Coach Piper also mentioned Hayfork, who despite a small roster, is well coached and usually athletic, and could be challenging.

All things considered, the Lions are young, deep and cautiously optimistic that there is hope they could compete in the league and section. Making the first appearance for the Lions this season will be permanent lighting at the football field. The Lions began football in 2011, and for the last seven years have played home games under rented lights powered by loud generators. But thanks to the hard work and fundraising of boosters, and the donation of time and labor from Hutchin’s Paving, Pace Engineering, Wagner Electric, and RTA Construction, games this season will be played under permanent lights.