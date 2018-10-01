Photos by Keren Bogue

By Wil Keepers,

The Redding Christian Cross Country team attended the State of Jefferson Invitational in Ashland, Oregon Saturday. Avery Marshall, the only girl available to run, finished with a 5K time of 25:25. This was over two minutes faster than her previous best and places her just outside the top twenty in division five. She placed 43rd in her first varsity race. Up to this point, as a new runner, she has been competing with JV, and running this time, she would have been among the top ten in JV. But given the choice, she chose to challenge herself with faster runners and ran a terrific race.

Senior Isaiah Van Denend led the way for the Lions boys, finishing 32nd in a time of 19:04. He was disappointed not to earn a personal best, but has accounted for nearly 400 yards of offense in the football game the night before probably took a bit of a toll. Trevor Dore, running varsity as a sophomore, finished 64th in 20:28. He earned a personal best in this meet, and like Avery, ranks near to top 20 in division. Josiah Van Denend, also a sophomore, finished 83rd in the varsity race with a time of 24:52. He improved his personal best time by over a minute in the 5K distance. Sophomore Andrew Bogue competed in the JV race and also ran a season-best time.

The Lions’ runners next face action Wednesday, October 3rd when they host six teams in the 3rd annual Redding Christian Invitational.