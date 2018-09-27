By Wil Keeper,

The Redding Christian Cross Country team competed with ten teams in the Fall River Invitational Wednesday afternoon. The Lions Isaiah Van Denend finished sixth to earn a medal in the Varsity Boys race in a time of 20:36 for the 3.3-mile course. The top four athletes in the race all ran for Lassen, a team two divisions larger than the rest of the field, while Branden Taylor of Fall River and Isaiah Van Denend were within a second of each other in fifth and sixth. The Lions other varsity finishers were Josh Checa (16th), Trevor Dore (18th), Sam Chiu (31st) and Josiah Van Denend (32nd), as the varsity boys took third as a team of the ten-team field.

The Lions also had two JV boys runners and two JV girls runners, and the highest JV finisher was Avery Marshall, who finished 7th. The Lions will next see action on Saturday as they travel to Ashland, Oregon for the State of Jefferson Invitational, a huge meet that includes over 30 teams.