Redding Christian hosts season opener for Cross Country

By Wil Keeper,

Ninety-nine athletes from eight teams from the MVL League plus Fall River opened their cross country season at a meet held at Redding Christian Wednesday afternoon. Fall River, Colusa, Hamilton City, Pierce, Durham, Willows, Mercy, Providence Christian, and Redding Christian comprised the field for the three-mile varsity races and two-mile JV races on and around the Redding Christian campus in Palo Cedro. The Varsity Boys race was won by Branden Taylor of Fall River, who led wire to wire. He completed the three-mile course in 17:34. Isaiah Van Denend of Redding Christian placed second in 17:54, gaining ground over the last mile, but not quite enough to close the gap. The team victory was won by Colusa with 30 points, while Willows and Hamilton had 41 and 53. Redding Christian started their younger runners at JV level and did not field a complete team at this meet.

The girls’ race was won by Alicia Murillo of Hamilton City. She won the league last year, and is one of a trio of girls clustered at the top of Division 5 with Lauren Harper of Trinity and Marissa Bonivert of Mt. Shasta. Despite taking a wrong turn on the course and running extra, she still won handily in 21:55. Leah Putnam of Redding Christian finished 4th in her first ever cross country meet at 23:05. Durham won the team score with the only complete team, but Colusa and Redding Christian both had younger runners compete JV this week who will move up to challenge them for team honors later in the season.

The Lions Trevor Dore and Anika Dreidger led the Lions JV runners, both finishing 2nd in their races.

The Lions next meet will be next Wednesday against the MVL at Williams.

Redding Christian Swim Teams place 2nd and sets meet records at Anderson

The Redding Christian swim team broke numerous school records in their first scoring meet of the season at Anderson. The six-team meet included Anderson, American Christian, Lassen, Central Valley, and Redding Christian. Weed was unable to make it due to the fire blocking I-5 north of town. Both the boys and girls teams finished 2nd in team scoring.

For the boys’ team, Jackson Black won the 200 Individual Medley and the 200 Butterfly. His 2:13.56 in the 200 IM broke the school record set by Josiah Wyse several years ago. William Snider won the 500 freestyle, and Joel Putnam was 2nd in the 50 freestyle. The boys’ team of Joel Putnam, William Snider, Daniel Snider, and Jackson Black broke all three

school records for the relays between last week and this, winning the 400 freestyle this week and getting 2nd in the 200 medley relay.

For the girls team, the 400 freestyle relay of Audrey Steffen, Courtney Jones, Ellery Faith, and Jessica Schmidgall won. Courtney Jones won the 100 backstroke and was second in the 200 freestyle, while Audrey Steffen was 2nd in the 500 freestyle and 3rd in the 50 freestyle.

The Lions will look to continue early success next week when they compete at a home meet hosted at Shasta College.