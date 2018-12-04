The Redding Christian Cheerleaders performed in the Lighted Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 1st in downtown Redding. They performed a dance to a song called Merry Christmas Medley during the parade. They placed

first in their division at the parade.

In addition to cheering on the basketball team this season and cheering for football in the fall, the cheerleaders will have competitions they do as a group. Last season in addition to competing at the lighted Christmas Parade, they hosted their first ever cheer competition, which they won, and this year they hope to attend several cheer competitions, according to coach Niki Burbank. They also host junior cheer clinics during both football and basketball season, and volunteer for numerous school events.

The squad is captained by junior Ariana Reyes and included 14 members during football season and 12 members during basketball and competition season.