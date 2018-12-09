By Wil Keepers,

The Redding Christian Varsity Boys won the championship game of the Gene Duffy Holiday Classic in dramatic fashion, as they pulled away in the last 3 minutes to defeat Morro Bay (4-6) 70-58. The Pirates, a Division team from the Central Coast League of the Central Section, had cruised through the first three rounds of this tournament and expected to continue their domination over the Lions, who are in Division 6. But the 8-0 Lions came out tough, and led through three quarters by 12. When the Pirates made a charge in the 4th quarter, they cut the lead all the way down to five with about 3 minutes to go, but the Lions responded and finished strong for the win.

Austin Larson continued to tear up the stat sheet with 29 points and 7 rebounds. Through 8 games, he is averaging 29.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game. Tyler Vickery had 14 points and 7 rebounds, while Wyatt Hughes provided 11 points. Jackson Black scored 5 with 5 assists and 7 rebounds, Shane Harper 5 with six assists and six rebounds, and Drew Nelson-Crowell added six points and six rebounds. While Larson leads this team, six other players have been at double digits in scoring, rebounds or both this season, providing a varied attack that is hard to defend.

Austin Larson was named tournament MVP and Jackson Black was named to the all-tournament team. The Lions face the Trinity Wolves on Tuesday before hosting their own tournament next weekend.