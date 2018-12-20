by Wil Keepers,

Redding Christian won two more lopsided games,

beating Butte Valley 84-45 on Monday and Hamilton City 70-38 on Tuesday. Against Butte Valley, Austin Larson led the way with 38 points, while Drew Nelson-

Crowell added 23. Against Hamilton, Austin Larson again scored 38, with 13 rebounds and 4 assists. Drew Nelson-Crowell scored 14 with 10 rebounds, and all seven players who suited up scored and had at least one assist, as the Lions moved the ball exceptionally well. The 14-0 Lions will return to action Thursday as they attend the Rail City Tournament in Reno before going on Christmas break.

Redding Christian JV lose two games

The Redding Christian JV Boys (5-6) lost a pair of games, Monday to Butte Valley and Tuesday to Hamilton City. On Monday night, they started off well leading the game 16-12 after 1 quarter. But the Bulldogs began to take better advantage of their height and depth with nine players and wore down the Lions to win going away. On Tuesday, they did the opposite, struggling early and getting far behind, then coming back in the last quarter to cut the score to just a 3 point loss, 37-34.

On Tuesday, Taylor Brown led the scoring with 17, Josiah Van Denend had 10 points, and Christian Reyes had 5 points. Josiah Van Denend added 10 rebounds and 3 steals, Trevor Dore 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and Taylor Brown 4 rebounds and 3 steals, and Christian Reyes 5 rebounds. The Lions struggled to hold onto the ball with 19 turnovers. The JV team will face Mt Shasta Thursday before Christmas break.