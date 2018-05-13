By Wil Keeper,

Redding Christian had hopes to capture their first ever girls league title. With 14 girls competing, this was the biggest team the Lions have ever fielded, and with athletes ranked in the top 2 in thirteen of fifteen events, the odds have never been better. But despite heroic performances, overachieving across the board, and some surprises that resulted in unexpected points, the Lions lost to the bigger number of athletes fielded by Biggs, and 36 points by their star athlete Jamie McEntire (1st in triple jump and 800, 2nd in high jump and 400), by a score of 186 to 156. The rest of the field was far behind, with Core Butte scoring 55, Los Molinos 14, and Providence Christian 3, while Mercy, and Elk Creek did not score in Varsity Girls competition.

The Lions were led by Underclassmen, as Freshman Leah Putman earned first in the 1600, and 3200, and a second in the 800, while running a leg of the winning 4 x 400 relay team. Running the distance triple is tough, and a lot to ask of a freshman, but Putnam ran admirably, running away from the field in the longer races, and running a personal best of 2:43, while placing 2nd in the 800, trying to keep pace with Jamie McEntire of Biggs who won the event by just over a second. Freshman Kaylee Jones won the Shot Put with a school record toss of 29’ 7”. Freshman Kylee Sloan placed 6th in the 100 (15.40) and 2nd in the 100 Hurdles (20.35). Sophomores also stepped up big, as sophomore Courtney Jones placed 2nd in the 300 Hurdles (55.54) and 3rd in the 800 (2:48), Sadie Alexander placed 2nd in the 200 in a fast 28.33 seconds, and Hope Dabbs took home two 3rd place finishes in the high jump (4’ 2”) and long jump (12’ 8”). Junior twins Grace Montague and Emma Montague led the way in jumping events, as Grace won the long jump (14’ 6.5”) and placed 2nd in the triple jump (29’ 2”) and Emma Montague won the high jump (4’ 6”), also earning 3rd in discus (72’ 8”) and 4th in shot put (23’ 3”). Senior Keely Yeager took 2nd in discus (74’ 3”), while senior Liv Lindsey placed 4th in the 400 (68.09 seconds) and senior Emily Kyle took home 5th in the 100 (15.08 seconds) and 5th in the 200 (32.80). Rounding out the scoring, senior Moriah Willis took 6th in the discus, and the 4 x 100 relay team of Livi Lindsey, Sadie Alexander, Courtney Jones and Grace Montague won in 55.50 seconds, while the 4 x 400 relay team of Lindsey, Alexander, Jones and Leah Putnam won in 4:43, setting an MTVL League record in the process. All in all, despite the second place finish, the girls team excelled. Eight girls will move on to the Division 4 Championships next Friday at West Valley, where the Lions will be one of six teams in the field of 21 with a chance to win the division title.

The Redding Christian Boys Track Team, meanwhile, did not appear poised to achieve a second-place finish. While 16 boys were competing, just two ranked in the top three in events, and both Biggs and Core Butte boasted larger teams, while Providence Christian was smaller, they had more highly seeded athletes and all three teams had beat the Lions this season. But Redding Christian stepped up big-time and finished second to Biggs 161-113, while Core Butte (57), Los Molinos (43) and Providence Christian (30) trailed, and Mercy and Elk Creek did not score.

The Lions were led by distance runner Isaiah Van Denend, who swept the distance triple in convincing fashion, winning the 1600 in 4:49 over James Reese of Providence (4:54), the 800 in 2:10 (to Reese’s 2:11), and cruising to victory in the 3200. Van Denend also ran a leg on the victorious 4 x 400 relay team, scoring 40 points for the Lions. Freshman Taylor Brown finished 4th in the 3200, Scott Allen finished 5th in the 800 and ran legs on both relay teams, Austin Larson stepped up big, getting 2nd in the 200 (24.72), 3rd in the high jump (5’ 2”) and third in the long jump (17’ 2.5”) and running a leg of the 3rd place 4 x 100 relay. Austin’s unexpected move to higher places in all three of his events were a big reason for the Lions strong team score. Will Snider was a part of both relays, and was 4th in the high jump (5’ 0”), while throwers Caleb Steffen (3rd in shot), Rey Pascual (2nd in shot, 3rd in discus, 6th in the 100) and Jordan Peterson (2nd in discus, 5th in shot) all scored vital team points. Freshman Samuel Chiu added 26 points placing 4th in the 100 and 5th in the 200, and running a leg on both relay teams.

The Lions boys have many competitive young athletes and some solid JV showings, giving hope that they will be competitive for a league championship going forward. The Lions boys have six varsity boys moving on the Division 4 championship next Friday at West Valley.