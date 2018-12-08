By Wil Keepers,

Redding Christian’s Varsity basketball teams both won in the second round of the Gene Duffy Holiday Tournament in Calistoga. The girls team scored another dominating win, while the boys’ team was challenged, but pulled away for a 19 point victory.

The Girls team defeated Roseland Collegiate Prep of Santa Rosa 57-6. Like in their first round game, the Lions pounced on the Grizzlies (1-3) early, jumping out to a 26-2 first quarter and 35-4 halftime lead. The Lions (5-0) were led by Sadie Alexander with 20 points, six steals, and 5 assists, 14 points and 5 rebounds from Sammie Wunner, and 8 points apiece by Aleah Matos and Kaylee Jones. Courtney Jones had an unusual double-double with 10 assists and 11 steals. The Lions will play Summerfield Waldorf of Santa Rosa tomorrow, in the third game of the tournament.

The Lions boys team faced a little more challenge, pulling away from Credo High School of Rohnert Park after leading in the 3rd quarter by just 5 points to win 65-46. The Gryphon kept the game close in the first, the Lions pulled away a bit in the second, but Credo cut into the lead in the third before Redding Christian put the game away convincingly in the 4th. The Lions were led by Austin Larson with 32 points, 9 rebounds, 5 steals, and 3 assists. Jackson Black added 8 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 blocks, while Tyler Vickery added 9 points and Drew Nelson-Crowell 7 more to go with 5 rebounds. The 6-0 Lions will face Roseland Collegiate Prep in the 3rd game of the tournament tomorrow.