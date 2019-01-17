Click on ad for more info

By Wil Keepers,

Redding Christian JV Basketball Team pulls away from Chester

The Redding Christian JV team was tied at six midway through the first quarter when they started a run of fifteen consecutive points fueled by defense and hustle and ran away with the 25 point victory, 54-29. Christian Reyes only had two points and nine rebounds in the stat line, but his hustle for loose balls and to get into defensive position set in motion the sequence where the Lions pulled away from the volcanoes. Taylor Brown led the scoring with 25 points and added 8 rebounds and 2 steals. In the early portion of the game, he missed three 3-pointers, but rather than let that get to him, he started passing and driving from the corner when defenders would converge, and the better decisions he made with the ball led to his big night. After missing his first five three-pointers, he hit three in the 2nd and 3rd quarters that put the game away, along with his driving layups. A trio of Lions, Josiah Van Denend, Trevor Dore, and Carson Piper, added 9 points apiece. Josiah Van Denend did most of his damage in the paint, hustling defensively, getting 14 rebounds, and playing stellar defense. He also had 2 assists and 2 steals. Trevor Dore, playing point guard most of the night, struggled with a few turnovers early, but settled in to run the point very well, and to shine on the defensive side of the ball. He had 15 rebounds and 3 assists to go with his 9 points. Carson Piper added 4 steals and 2 rebounds to his 9 points, playing outstanding defense, and disrupting the passing lanes of the Volcanoes again and again. His quickness and quick response led to many more turnovers from deflections and altered shots and passes. In addition, Piper is getting better and better at contributing offensively, driving and kicking out, and running the point during stretches of the game. The 8-10 Lions will play Mercy Friday for homecoming.

Redding Christian Girls’ Basketball Team win first two league games

Redding Christian won their league opener over Los Molinos 47-18 on Friday and overcame a rough first quarter to pull away from Chester 57-33. On Friday, the Lions led the first quarter 12-2, and never looked back enroute to a 29-point victory. With stellar defense, they held the Bulldogs to just 18 points, tallying 21 steals in the game. Aleah Matos led the team in scoring with 15 points, adding 2 blocks, 2 rebounds, and a steal. Courtney Jones was close to a quadruple-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, and 8 steals, and Sadie Alexander and Sammie Wunner each contributed 8 points. Alexander added 3 assists, 4 blocks, 3 rebounds, and 4 steals to her stat line, and Wunner added 8 rebounds and 3 steals to her points.

On Tuesday, the Lions faced a much more formidable challenge. The Volcanoes came in at 12-3, and were considered a serious challenge to the Lions dominating the Five-Star League. In the first quarter, the Volcanoes jumped out to an 8-3 lead. They moved the ball well, played solid defense, and took the Lions by surprise. After Sadie Alexander hit her opening 3 pointer, the Lions missed every shot in the quarter and had several turnovers until the last minute and a half. Things turned around when Jackie Matos came into the game. She did not have a big stat line, but her hustle and energy woke up her teammates, and the Lions tied the game late in the quarter.

In the second, and through the rest of the game, the Lions defense smothered any resistance the Volcanoes had to offer, and the Lions cruised to the 24 point victory. Aleah Matos had 18 points, 9 rebounds and 6 steals to lead the team, and Sammie Wunner added 16 points, 8 rebounds, and Sadie Alexander contributed 15 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 steals, along with 3 assists. The Lions (2-0, 17-2) are next in action against Mercy at Homecoming on Friday.

RCHS Boys’ Basketball Team holds off Los Molinos and Chester

Los Molinos provided a challenge on Friday, and the Chester Volcanoes provided a different one on Tuesday, as the Lions won both games to open their league season at 2-0. On Friday, Los Molinos matched up with the athleticism of the Lions and kept the game close throughout. Defensive 8-Man Football MVP Hunter Landingham defended Austin Larson with physicality but it cost him numerous fouls to do it, and as he got more fouls, he had to play differently. After being tied at the end of the 3rd, the Lions pulled away in the 4th, 20-10 and won by 10 points. Austin Larson had 28 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists, Drew Nelson-Crowell added 14 points and 13 rebounds, and Jackson Black added 2 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 steals.

On Tuesday, the Lions faced Chester. The Volcanoes had something of the same idea, with two or three defenders physically all over Austin Larson from the very beginning. But Austin found ways to get the ball to teammates, and the Lions, thanks to terrific defense and good ball movement, jumped out to an 18-6 lead. The Volcanoes cut the lead to 3 in the second, as the Lions offense stagnated, but at the end of the quarter a small run made the score 29-21 Lions. In the third, and even more in the 4th, movement proved the key to the Lions success. As the Lions kept moving, they got open and it allowed them to get good shots. Drew Nelson-Crowell, who is 6-8” and rarely faces a challenger larger than he is, neutralized Devin Dye, who was 6’ 9”, scoring 10 and pulling in 7 rebounds, while Dye scored just 9 and had 12 rebounds. Austin Larson scored 20, many of them on free throws, and 16 rebounds and 7 assists. Tyler Vickery had 9 points on three consecutive 3 pointers in the 3rd that opened up the Lion lead, Jaiden Piercy added 9, Wyatt Hughes 7, Jackson Black 6, and Shane Harper 5, as the Lions had more balanced scoring than they often do. The Lions, 22-0, will play Mercy Friday for homecoming.