By Wil Keepers,

On Friday, Redding Christian Basketball Teams won convincing games against Mercy for the homecoming evening games.

The JV Boys team (2-1, 11-8) beat Mercy 51-26, pulling away convincingly after a close first quarter. The Lions had very balanced scoring, with five players scoring eight or more points. Taylor Brown and Manny Matos both had 11 points, with Taylor Brown adding six rebounds, and Manny Matos adding a rebound, a steal, and several deflections. Josiah Van Denend and Carson Piper each added ten points, with Josiah Van Denend adding 10 rebounds, 2 steals, and 2 deflections, while Carson Piper added 2 rebounds and 6 steals, as well as five deflections and 4 assists. Trevor Dore scored 8 points and had 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 steals. Not scoring, but contributing greatly to the win, Christian Reyes had 11 rebounds, and both Sam Hall and Sam Chiu had multiple rebounds, deflections, and steals. The Lions, who sit at 2nd in the 5 Star League, play Burney on Tuesday.

The Varsity Girls beat Mercy 68-33, dominating all four quarters. Early in the game, Kaylee Jones was the catalyst for dominance, getting five early steals, leading to five early baskets and two assists as the Lions jumped out to an 18-9 first quarter lead. In the middle of the game, as the Warriors took better care of the ball, Aleah Matos took over, finding the gaps in the Warriors half-court defense and scoring 17 points in the middle two quarters. And at the end of the game, Sadie Alexander took over, with 23 points, 18 in the second half. The Lions dominated in all phases of the game, and take their 18-2 overall, 3-0 league record into their game against Burney Tuesday, the top competition in the league.

The Varsity Boys also cruised, though not quite so smoothly in the beginning. The Lions led by just five points after the first quarter, but extended it to 17 at the half and 30 by the end of the 3rd, pulling away for an 86-50 win. Austin Larson dominated, scoring 32 with 14 rebounds and 5 assists. Drew Nelson-Crowell scored 24 and had 13 rebounds, but played even better defensively, dominating the paint on the defensive side of the ball. Jackson Black scored just 6 points, but was key in keeping the Lions going in the first quarter when the game was tight and the team was struggling to find offense. Tyler Vickery chipped in 14 points, and the Lions moved to 3-0 in the 5-Star League and 23-0 overall as they play Burney Tuesday night.