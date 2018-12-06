By Wil Keepers,

Redding Christian’s Varsity Basketball Boys’ and Girls’ Teams opened the Gene Duffy Holiday Tournament in Calistoga with a pair of blowout wins over Technology High School of Rohnert Park.

The girls’ team defeated the Titans (1-3) 74-7, after rushing out to a 27-0 first quarter and 41-2 halftime lead. The Lions (4-0) were led by 22 points and 7 assists from Sadie Alexander, 21 points and nine rebounds by Sammie Wunner, and 16 points and 6 rebounds by Katherine Sze. The Lions tallied 24 steals, led by Kaylee Jones with 7 and Courtney Jones with 6. The Lions will play Summerfield Waldorf of Santa Rosa tomorrow, in the second round of the tournament.

The Lions boys team also defeated Technology High School of Rohnert Park (1-2), beating the Titans 83-38. Austin Larson scored 29, Drew Nelson-Crowell added 20, while Tyler Vickery added 12 and Jackson Black 10. The 4-0 Lions will next play Roseland Collegiate Prep of Santa Rosa in the second round of the tournament tomorrow.