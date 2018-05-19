Redding Christian Senior Livi Lindsey signed her national letter of intent to play basketball at Northwest University in Kirkland, Washington today. Livi led the Lions to the Division 6 Northern Section title game, as well as the Nor-Cal title game, where they lost by just 1 point to Fall River. The Lions finished the season with a record of 24-4, largely on the strength of their team play and the leadership of Livi and her senior teammates.

Lindsey averaged 20.4 points per game, ranking her seventh in California Division 6, and also averaged nearly 4 rebounds, and 5 steals per game. She was selected to several all-star teams in the region. Her quick first step, adept passing, quick hands, and ability to anticipate passes made her a defensive nightmare for opposing teams throughout the year.

She will be joining a Northwest Eagles team that competes in NAIA Cascade Conference, comprised of eleven schools in Oregon, Washington, and Idaho. Last season, the Eagles finished in a tie for seventh in their league. The Eagles are at the same level athletically as local university Simpson, and in fact beat the Redhawks last year in a preseason matchup in Redding.

Livi was awarded both athletic and academic scholarship at Northwest University, a private University with over 70 majors available, located in the Seattle-Tacoma metro area. The coach of Northwest came down to Redding for the signing, which was witnessed by friends, family, and much of the RCS school on the last day of classes for seniors.

A large audience was in attendance for Livi Lindsey’s college signing. Livi and her new college coach sign.