On Thursday, April 19, 2018, at approximately 7:30 p.m., six F-18 Hornets from the United States Marine Corps Training Squadron 101, from Naval Air Station Miramar, will arrive at the Redding Municipal Airport (RDD). RDD will temporarily host the jets for the weekend as the squadron conducts training exercises in the North State April 20-22, 2018. In addition to the training exercises, the Red Bluff Round-Up will proudly include the squadron in recruiting activities.

If interested in viewing the F-18s, opportunities are extremely limited. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) requires airport staff to refuse to allow persons to get close to, or stand against, the fence line near the terminals. Additionally, vehicles cannot park near the terminal building anywhere except the public parking lot.