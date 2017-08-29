The Redding Air-Attack Base or RAAB, an interagency base operated by the U.S. Forest Service and hosting CAL FIRE firefighting resources, located at the north end of the Redding Municipal Airport recently reached a significant milestone. Since June 1, 2017 the base has loaded over one million gallons of fire retardant on air tankers in support of wildfire firefighting operations. Over the course of this year’s wildfire season, an average of 20,000 gallons of fire retardant has been loaded into air tankers on a daily basis.

The Redding Air Attack Base is presently supporting firefighters battling hundreds of different fires across the north state. This includes fires on the Six Rivers, Klamath, Modoc, Lassen and the Shasta-Trinity National Forests, as well as CAL FIRE Ranger Units. Air tankers deliver and drop the retardant at the head and flanks of fires. When a wildfire reaches a line of retardant that’s been dropped on vegetation, its rate of spread slows giving firefighters on the ground crucial time to build containment lines around the fire.

The RAAB has five air tanker parking pits that are used for loading/reloading, maintenance, and day off-parking of air tankers. An additional light aircraft parking area accommodates up to six aircraft depending on type or size. These smaller aircraft are commonly used for fire reconnaissance, tactical aviation supervision missions, training platforms, and overhead transportation. Two helicopter pads are located north of the base and can accommodate medium or smaller sized helicopters used to transport firefighters or drop water on a fire.

John Casey, Forest Aviation Officer for the Shasta-Trinity National Forest says, “The RAAB is a full-service base dispensing retardant or water. The base is able to accommodate many types of air tankers, including next generation air tankers and Modular Aerial Firefighting Systems (MAFFS), which are military C130s equipped with slide-in retardant tanks”.

Air tankers are a national resource; they are available to support firefighting efforts nationwide. These planes are only one piece of the wildland firefighting tool kit, but they are invaluable support to firefighting efforts on the ground.

