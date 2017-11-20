WEAVERVILLE, Calif. – The Trinity River Restoration Program will host a public informational meeting on Nov. 30 on a proposal to increase winter-flow releases from Lewiston Dam, which is expected to improve juvenile rearing conditions for salmonids. Program staff will outline the proposal and be available to answer questions. The meeting details are:

Weaverville

Thursday, Nov. 30, 6:00 – 7:30 p.m.

Trinity River Restoration Program Office

1313 S. Main Street

(Tops Shopping Center)

The TRRP was created by a Record of Decision in 2000, which outlines the plan for restoration of the Trinity River and its fish and wildlife populations. The ROD includes five water year types, ranging from critically dry to extremely wet, with a minimum volume of water to be released into the Trinity River for each type.

This year’s winter flow proposal would increase the typical 300 cubic feet per second winter base flow from Lewiston Dam to the Trinity River from Feb. 1 through April 22 and would be accomplished within the existing ROD water volume allocations. The recommended winter peak releases would be restricted to 1,800 cfs for the next two years and would not exceed the Trinity Dam power plant capacity.

For additional information, please contact Kevin Held at 530-623-1809 (TTY 800-877-8339) or kheld@usbr.gov or visit http://www.trrp.net/.

