SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The Bureau of Reclamation is reopening the scoping comment period for the draft environmental impact statement on the Shasta Dam Fish Passage Evaluation Project until Sept. 28, 2017. The public comment period began June 15 and was originally scheduled to end July 28.

The project evaluates the near-term actions of potentially reintroducing federally-listed endangered winter-run Chinook salmon and spring-run Chinook salmon to tributaries above Shasta Dam. The near-term goal is to increase the geographic distribution and abundance of the listed fish. The long-term goal is to increase abundance, productivity, and spatial distribution, and to improve the life history, health and genetic diversity of the target species.

Project documents and information are available at: https://www.usbr.gov/mp/BayDeltaOffice/shasta-dam-fish-pass.html

Written comments are due by close of business Sept. 28, 2017, and should be sent to Carolyn Bragg, Bureau of Reclamation, Bay-Delta Office, 801 I Street, Suite 140, Sacramento, CA 95814. Comments may also sent to cbragg@usbr.gov or faxed to 916-414-2439. For additional information please contact Bragg, 916-414-2433 (TTY 800-877-8339).

