September is National Honey Month—

Honey Month was initiated by The National Honey Board in 1989. September was chosen because it is the month that marks the end of the honey collection season for many of the US bee keepers.

There are over 300 varieties of honey in the United States; the light-colored ones are milder in flavor and the darker ones are higher in mineral content. Because of the floral sources that honey comes from, no two kinds of honey are the same in flavor and nutritional content. The amazing new thing is that since honey may have pollen in it, researchers are studying it to see if honey can help relieve or alleviate allergy symptoms.

There are many ways to help celebrate National Honey Month, one is by going to the Honey Bee Festival in Palo Cedro on Sept. 9 and 10.

There are many uses for honey; some state that it is a natural source of energy because it contains a unique mixture of glucose and fructose. Many studies have shown that mixing honey into your diet can prevent fatigue.

Have you ever gotten burnt by touching something hot? By rubbing honey onto the spot you can alleviate the pain. Honey is used for many reasons such as beauty products, sweeteners, skin products and hair care products.

Honey has also been used for treating sore throats. If you mix a spoonful of honey with tea or hot water, it will help relieve a sore throat or irritated sinus. Honey is an ingredient in more and more manufactured products from cereals to cough syrup. Over 200 new products containing honey have been introduced since 1998, many of which promoted honey’s all-natural, wholesome image.

Below are some wonderful recipes to help you celebrate National Honey Month.

CLASSIC HONEY MUSTARD DRESSING

Makes 2-1/2 cups

1-1/4 cups fat-free mayonnaise

1/3 cup honey

1 tablespoon vinegar

2/3 cup vegetable oil

1 teaspoon onion flakes

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

2 tablespoons prepared mustard

In small bowl, whisk together all ingredients until blended. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

HONEY CREAM DRESSING

Makes 1-1/2 cups

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons honey

1 cup whipping cream, whipped

In small bowl, blend together mayonnaise and honey. Fold in whipped cream. Chill and serve with fruit salads.

HONEY BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE

Makes 1 cup

1/2 cup canned apricots, drained

1/3 cup balsamic vinegar or red wine vinegar

1/4 cup honey

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 clove garlic

1 teaspoon dry Italian seasoning

1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper

1 tablespoon Olive oil

In blender or food processor, combine apricots, vinegar, honey, mustard, garlic and seasonings; blend until smooth. With motor running, slowly drizzle in olive oil until combined.

HONEY GARLIC DRESSING

Makes eight servings

1 package (3/4 to 1 oz.) Italian salad dressing mix

2 tablespoons water

1/4 cup honey

1/3 cup cider vinegar

1/3 cup vegetable oil

Combine all ingredients except oil; mix well. Gradually beat in oil with whisk or fork.

Tip: Variation: Honey Mustard Dressing: Add 2 Tablespoons Dijon mustard to basic dressing and decrease oil to 1/4 cup. Use as a salad dressing or marinade for chicken breasts.

HONEY SESAME DRESSING

Makes 1-1/3 cups

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1/2 cup rice vinegar

1/4 cup honey

3 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds

1 to 2 tablespoons grated fresh ginger root

1 small clove garlic, minced

3/4 teaspoon sesame oil

1/8 teaspoon crushed dried red pepper

Salt, to taste

Whisk together oil, vinegar and honey in small bowl. Add sesame seeds, ginger root, garlic, sesame oil, red pepper and salt to taste; mix thoroughly. Dressing may be stored in refrigerator, tightly covered, for up to one week.

SWEET AND SOUR SPINACH SALAD

Makes one serving

1 bunch spinach, washed thoroughly and dried

2 slices bacon

2-1/2 tablespoons tarragon vinegar

3 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon grated fresh lemon peel

Juice of 1/4 lemon

1/2 hard cooked egg, grated

1 tablespoon sharp cheddar cheese, grated

Remove stems from spinach and place on serving plate. Chill while preparing dressing. Fry bacon until very crisp. Drain and reserve fat. To bacon drippings, add vinegar and honey. Simmer two minutes. Add crumbled bacon, lemon peel and juice. Spoon hot dressing over chilled spinach. Garnish with grated egg and cheese. Serve immediately.

WARM POTATO SALAD WITH HONEY DRESSING

Makes six servings

1/3 cup cider vinegar

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1/4 cup honey

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1/8 teaspoon bottled hot pepper sauce

1-1/2 lb. small new potatoes, cut in bite-sized pieces

5 slices bacon, crisp cooked, crumbled

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

2 tablespoons chopped green onion

1/2 teaspoon salt

Combine vinegar, oil, honey, mustard and pepper sauce; mix well. Add potatoes; mix gently to coat all surfaces. Cook on medium heat until potatoes are thoroughly heated. Add bacon, parsley, green onions and salt; mix well.

THAI-STYLE SALAD WITH SHREDDED GLAZED CHICKEN

Makes four servings

1 medium head Napa cabbage or romaine lettuce, shredded (about 6 cups)

1 medium cucumber, peeled, seeded and sliced (1-1/4 cups)

2 medium carrots, coarsely grated (about 1 cup)

2 small oranges, peeled and cut into segments

1/2 cup chopped cilantro

2 whole roasted Chicken, shredded,

(see recipe for Honey Lime Dressing below)

Combine all ingredients except Honey-Lime Dressing and peanuts in large bowl; toss until well blended. Pour Honey-Lime Dressing over salad; toss until well blended. Sprinkle each serving with peanuts just before serving.

HONEY-LIME DRESSING

6 tablespoons honey

3 tablespoons peanut butter

3 tablespoons lime juice

2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint

1 Tablespoon jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced

1-1/2 teaspoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon minced garlic

3/4 teaspoon grated lime peel

1/4 cup dry roasted peanuts, chopped

Whisk together all ingredients in small bowl until well blended.

CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD WITH HONEY-JALAPEÑO VINAIGRETTE

Makes 6 servings

1 cup flour

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

6 (4 oz. each) skinless, boneless chicken breasts

1 egg, beaten with 1 Tablespoon water

Vegetable oil, such as canola, as needed for frying

9 cups lightly packed baby spinach

Honey-Jalapeno Vinaigrette, divided (recipe follows)

6 oz. (about 1-1/2 cups) Monterey Jack cheese, shredded

3 slices crisp-cooked thick bacon, crumbled

3 small tomatoes, each sliced into 4 wedges lengthwise (8 wedges total)

Thoroughly combine flour, salt and pepper; reserve. Pound chicken until each piece is of uniform thickness. Coat chicken with egg, then press each side into reserved seasoned flour. Heat two inches oil in a large frying pan until hot but not smoking. Fry chicken, in batches if necessary, turning once, until golden brown on both sides, about three minutes total. Drain on paper towel. Cut chicken across grain in 1/2-inch wide strips, keeping strips from each piece together; reserve. Put 1-1/2 cups spinach on each serving plate. Drizzle each with one tablespoon vinaigrette. Top each with strips from one piece chicken. Sprinkle each with 1/4 cup cheese, then 1/6 of the crumbled bacon. Garnish each with two tomato wedges. Drizzle one tablespoon remaining Honey-Jalapeño Vinaigrette over each salad.

HONEY-JALAPEÑO VINAIGRETTE

Makes 3/4 cup

1-1/2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

1-1/2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

1 tablespoon fresh cilantro, coarsely chopped

1/2 tablespoon jalapeno pepper, coarsely chopped

1 large clove garlic, quartered

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/3 cup honey

1/3 cup vegetable oil, such as canola

In a blender, process vinegar, lime juice, cilantro, jalapeno, garlic, salt and pepper. With blender running, add honey, then oil.

HONEY POPCORN BALLS

3 quarts popped corn (12 c.)

1/2 c. sugar

1/2 c. honey

1 tsp. salt

2 tbsp. margarine

1 tsp. vanilla

Pop corn and set aside in a large bowl. Combine sugar, honey and salt in a small saucepan. Heat and stir to dissolve sugar. Boil to hard ball stage (when a drop forms a hard ball in cool water). Add margarine and vanilla. Pour syrup over popped corn and stir. Butter your hands and shape into balls. Wrap balls with waxed paper.

BAKLAVA

Makes 24 servings

1/2 lb. sheets filo dough, frozen

2 cups blanched almonds, ground

3/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon lemon rind, grated

3/4 teaspoon cinnamon, ground

1 cup unsalted butter, melted

almonds, sliced, for garnish

Honey and Rose Water Syrup

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup water

1 cup honey

1 tablespoon rose water

Thaw filo dough for eight hours in refrigerator, if frozen. Unfold sheets of filo dough so they lie flat. Cover with waxed paper, then a damp towel, to prevent them from drying out.

Preheat oven to 325°F. In a medium bowl combine almonds, sugar, lemon rind, and cinnamon. Generously butter an eight or nine-inch-square pan.

Carefully fold two sheets of filo to fit pan; place in pan one at a time, brushing each with butter. Sprinkle about three tablespoons of the almond mixture over top sheet. Fold one sheet of filo to fit pan; brush with butter. Sprinkle evenly with another three tablespoons almond mixture.

Continue to add layers, using one folded sheet of filo, a generous brushing of butter, and three to four tablespoons almond mixture for each, until nut mixture is used up (there should be about 10 nut-filled layers).

Fold remaining two to three sheets of filo to fit pan. Place on top, brushing each, with butter before adding the next. With a very sharp knife, carefully cut diagonally across pan to make small diamond shapes–about 1 1/2 inches on a side–cutting all the way to bottom of pan. Pour on any remaining butter.

Bake until golden brown (about 45 minutes).

To make Honey and Rose Water Syrup, combine sugar and the water in a 1 1/2-quart saucepan; bring to a boil, stirring. Mix in honey and cook until syrup boils again. Remove from heat; mix in rose water.

Pour warm Honey and Rose Water Syrup over top of baked filo layers. Decorate each piece with an almond slice. Cool before serving.

BEEHIVE COOKIES

3 cups flour

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup (6 oz.) butter, lightly chilled, cut in bits

1/2 cup light brown sugar, packed

1/2 cup whipped honey or crème

1 tablespoon (about 2 lemons) lemon zest

1 egg

Coarse sugar, optional, as needed

Cream butter, brown sugar, honey and lemon zest until smooth; beat in egg. Add dry ingredients in thirds, mixing well with each addition. Scrape dough onto plastic wrap; shape it into a log about 12 inches long. Chill an hour or so until firm, or up to 24 hours. Heat oven to 350°F. Thoroughly mix dry ingredients; reserve. Cut log into 1/4-inch slices; place one inch apart on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Sprinkle with coarse sugar, if desired, lightly pressing sugar into dough. Bake until edges are lightly browned, about 10 minutes. Cool five minutes on baking sheet, then transfer to a rack. Cool completely.

CANDIED HONEY APPLES

Makes six servings

1 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 cup butter or margarine

1/2 cup honey

1/4 cup heavy cream

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

6 small (4 to 6 oz. each) apples with sticks

1/3 cup chopped nuts

Combine all ingredients except apples and nuts in two- a uart saucepan. Cook over medium-high heat to 265°F; stir constantly. Remove from heat. Cool five minutes. Holding apple by stick, roll in hot honey mixture to coat; roll bottom of apple in nuts if desired. Place on waxed paper squares to cool. Repeat with remaining apples. Makes six apples.

CHEWY HONEY OATMEAL COOKIES

Makes 24 cookies

1/2 cup butter or margarine, softened

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup honey

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1-1/2 cups quick cooking rolled oats

1 cup whole wheat flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup raisins, chocolate or butterscotch chips

In medium bowl, beat butter with sugar until thoroughly blended. Blend in honey. Blend in egg and vanilla, mixing until smooth. In separate bowl, mix together oats, flour, salt, cinnamon and baking soda; blend into honey mixture. Blend in raisins or chips. Drop dough by rounded Tablespoonfuls onto greased baking sheet. Bake at 350°F for 12 to 14 minutes until cookies are golden brown. Remove from oven and allow cookies to cool two to three minutes before removing from baking sheet. Cool completely then store in an airtight container.

CHOCOLATE ZUCCHINI CAKE

Makes 12 servings

1/2 cup butter

1/4 cup vegetable oil

2/3 cup honey

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/3 cup buttermilk

2-1/2 cups flour

4 Tablespoons cocoa

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon cloves

2 cups grated zucchini

1 cup nuts, optional

Grease and flour a 13 x 9 x 2-inch pan; set aside. In the bowl of an electric mixer, beat together butter, oil and honey. Add eggs, vanilla and buttermilk; mix well. Combine dry ingredients and add to honey mixture; mix just until combined. Stir in zucchini and nuts, if desired. Pour into prepared pan. Bake 30 minutes in a pre-heated 350°F oven. Dust with powdered sugar, if desired.