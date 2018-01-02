Although U.S. production won’t approach record volume, American apple suppliers have plenty to sell in 2018.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture projected a national apple volume of 248.7 million bushels. That’s well short of a record harvest of 281.3 million bushels in 2014. Despite that, U.S. apple farmers are getting more efficient every year. With the 248.7 million bushels this year, the five-year average harvest number is 257 million bushels, two million higher than the previous five-year average of 255 million.

Washington was the top apple-producing state in 2017, with an estimate of 142.3 million bushels headed to the market. New York was second at 28 million bushels, with Michigan third at 20.3 million.

Cynthia Haskins, president of the New York Apple Association, says, “Overall, the crop ended up really good. We did have a few pockets of hail we were concerned about but the crop sized up beautifully.”

From the National Association of Farm Broadcasting News Service.

An apple a day keeps the doctor away

The old proverb of an apple a day keeps the doctor away is proving to be true.

If there is any one thing that you can do to stay well, it is to eat at least two apples daily according to a whole raft of new scientific research which places apples at the top of the healthy-living tree.

It may sound far-fetched but an apple contains so many beneficial ingredients that it will protect you from contracting a whole range of life-threatening conditions such as cancer or suffering a stroke.

The latest pioneering research has revealed that drinking apple juice and eating apples can reduce the risk of heart disease. The clinical trial involved healthy adults drinking 12oz of 100 percent apple juice daily or eating two apples. After just six weeks of being on the apple diet, their bodies broke down cholesterol 20 percent faster than they had before starting the diet.

It turns out that apples contain phytonutrients or phytochemicals (compounds found in plants) which act as antioxidants against LDL (low-density lipoproteins), the damaging portion of cholesterol in the bloodstream.

Apples are also rich in pectins, soluble fibers which have been shown to be effective in lowering cholesterol levels.

CARAMEL APPLE CAKE

CAKE

1 1/3 cups firmly packed light brown sugar

3/4 cup butter, softened

3 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon table salt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

3/4 cup buttermilk

Shortening

APPLE TOPPING

2 pounds McIntosh apples (about 6 apples, 6 to 7 oz. each)

1/2 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Pinch of table salt

2 tablespoons butter

Prepare Cake: Preheat oven to 350°. Beat first two ingredients at medium speed with a heavy-duty electric stand mixer until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating just until blended after each addition; stir in vanilla.

Whisk together flour and next four ingredients in a medium bowl. Add flour mixture to sugar mixture alternately with buttermilk, beginning and ending with flour mixture. Beat just until blended after each addition. Spread batter in a greased (with shortening) and floured 9- x 2-inch round cake pan.

Bake at 350° for 50 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, shielding with aluminum foil after 35 to 40 minutes to prevent excessive browning, if necessary. Cool in pan on a wire rack 10 minutes. Remove from pan, and cool completely (about 1 hour).

Meanwhile, prepare apples. Cut apples into 1/2-inch-thick wedges. Toss together apples, 1/2 cup brown sugar, and next three ingredients. Melt two tablespoons butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat; add apple mixture, and sauté five to six minutes or until crisp-tender and golden. Cool completely (about 30 minutes).

Arrange sautéed apples over cooled cake, and drizzle with desired amount of warm Apple Brandy-Caramel Sauce (recipe below); serve with remaining sauce.

APPLE BRANDY-CARAMEL SAUCE

1/2 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

1/4 cup butter

1/4 cup heavy cream

Pinch of table salt

1 tablespoon apple brandy

1 tablespoon powdered sugar

Bring brown sugar, butter, cream, and salt to a boil in a small saucepan over medium heat, stirring constantly. Boil, stirring constantly, one minute. Remove from heat, and stir apple brandy. Whisk in powdered sugar; cool 15 minutes before serving.

EASY APPLE BUTTER

3 pounds crisp and sweet apples, such as Gala, Honeycrisp, or Braeburn, peeled (about 8 apples)

1 cup apple cider

1 1/2 cups sugar, divided

3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

Cut apples into one-inch pieces. Bring apples, cider, and 1/2 cup sugar to a rolling boil in a Dutch oven over high heat. Cover, leaving lid slightly ajar, and boil 20 minutes or until apples are tender and most of the liquid has evaporated; stir every five minutes.

Process cooked apples and cooking liquid in a blender until smooth. Return mixture to Dutch oven. Stir in cinnamon, cloves, and remainremaining cup. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to low, and simmer, uncovered and stirring often, 15 minutes or until thickened. Cool about 45 minutes. Spoon into airtight containers, and refrigerate up to two months or freeze up to six months.

CARAMEL APPLE DIP

1 (8-oz.) package cream cheese, softened

1/3 cup firmly packed dark brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste or vanilla extract

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

Fresh apple slices

Stir together first three ingredients just until blended. Spoon mixture into a 10-oz. ramekin; level and smooth surface with a spatula. Cover and chill two to eight hours.

Preheat broiler with oven rack five inches from heat. Sprinkle granulated sugar over mixture in ramekin. Fill an eight-inch cake pan with ice; place ramekin in pan.

Broil three to five minutes or until sugar is melted and caramelized. Let stand five minutes. Serve with apple slices.

CINNAMON CRUMBLE APPLE PIE

Crust

1 1/3 cups all purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon sugar

1/4 cup (1/2 stick) chilled unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

1/4 cup frozen solid vegetable shortening, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

3 tablespoons (or more) ice water

1/2 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

Filling

3 1/4 pounds Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored, sliced 1/4 inch thick

2/3 cup sugar

2 tablespoons all purpose flour

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

Topping

1 cup all purpose flour

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup (packed) golden brown sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon salt

6 tablespoons chilled unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

Vanilla ice cream

For crust: Mix flour, salt, and sugar in large bowl. Add butter and shortening; rub in with fingertips until coarse meal forms. Mix three tablespoons ice water and vinegar in small bowl to blend. Drizzle over flour mixture; stir with fork until moist clumps form, adding more water by teaspoonfuls if dough is dry. Gather dough into ball; flatten into disk. Wrap in plastic; refrigerate 30 minutes.

Position rack in center of oven and preheat to 400°F. Roll out dough on lightly floured surface to 12-inch round. Transfer to 9-inch-diameter glass pie dish. Trim overhang to 1/2 inch; turn edge under and crimp decoratively. Refrigerate while preparing filling and topping.

For filling: Mix all ingredients in large bowl to coat apples.

For topping: lend first five ingredients in processor. Add chilled butter cubes; using on/off turns, cut in until mixture resembles wet sand.

Toss filling to redistribute juices; transfer to crust, mounding in center. Pack topping over and around apples. Bake pie on baking sheet until topping is golden, about 40 minutes (cover top with foil if browning too quickly). Reduce oven temperature to 350°F. Bake until apples in center are tender when pierced and filling is bubbling thickly at edges, about 45 minutes longer. Cool until warm, about one hour. Serve with ice cream.

GLAZED APPLE FRITTERS

Makes 12 fritters

For the apple filling:

2 1/2 pounds (about 5 whole) Granny Smith apples

2 teaspoons lemon juice

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

For the dough:

1 packet of active dry yeast (2 1/4 teaspoons)

3 1/4 cups unbleached all-purpose flour

1/3 cup sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 cup whole milk

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

1/3 cup unsalted butter, softened

Vegetable oil, for frying

For the glaze:

1 1/2 cups powdered sugar

3 to 4 tablespoons milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Prep the apples: Core, peel, and chop apples into small pieces. Submerge them in ice-cold water with two teaspoons of lemon juice to prevent them from browning. Push the apples down and place a piece of parchment paper on top so the apples don’t bob above the surface of the water. Set aside or refrigerate (for up to 24 hours) until ready to use.

Make the dough: Whisk together the yeast, three cups of the flour, sugar, salt, and cinnamon in the bowl of a stand mixer. With a dough hook and the mixer on low speed, mix in the milk, followed by the eggs. Continue mixing until the dough gathers into a ball around dough hook ,two to four minutes.

Continue mixing the dough, and add in the butter one tablespoon at time. Allow each tablespoon of butter to combine into the dough before adding another. If dough starts to fall away from the dough hook, add the remaining 1/4 cup of flour 1 tablespoon at a time until dough comes back together before adding in next butter piece.

Transfer the dough to a lightly oiled bowl, turn to coat, and cover with a clean kitchen towel. Let the dough rise in a warm spot until doubled in size, one to two hours.

Make the apple filling while the dough rises: Heat the butter for the filling in a skillet over medium-high heat until butter turns brown and smells nutty. Drain the apples and add them to the pan with the butter. Sprinkle with sugar and cinnamon, and cook until tender. Add in vinegar and cook until liquid is reduced by half. Set aside to cool.

Assemble the fritters: Turn the dough out onto a floured surface. Using a rolling pin, roll the dough into a 1/2-inch-thick rectangle. Starting from the end closest to your body, scatter 3/4 of the apples over the surface of the dough, then roll it up in a long tube.

Now rotate the tube of dough so it’s perpendicular to your body. Flatten the tube slightly, then scatter the remaining apples over the surface. Roll up the tube like a snail’s shell — the finished dough will look like a large ball.

Using a rolling pin, roll out the apple-filled dough ball to a 1/2-thick rectangle. Some apples may pop out — don’t worry if they do, just set them aside and pop them back in where you can. Use a bench scraper to cut the dough into 2 1/2-inch squares to make 12 fritters. Use your hand to and pull the four corners of each square towards the center. Again, don’t worry about any apples falling out or if they are exposed. Pinch dough together if necessary to create a rough circle.

Place the shaped fritters on a parchment-lined baking sheet and loosely cover with plastic wrap. Let rise for about 30 minutes or until the fritters puff and almost double in size

Make the glaze: Sift the powdered sugar into a medium bowl. Stir in the milk and vanilla until smooth. Set aside; warm in the microwave in 10-second bursts if the glaze starts to harden.

Deep-fry the fritters: Heat six to seven inches of oil to 360°F in a large Dutch oven. Meanwhile, line a wire rack with paper towels.

Carefully lower three to four fritters into the hot oil. Fritters will float and not sink. Fry on one side for 30 to 60 seconds or until golden brown, then flip the fritter and fry the other side for 30 to 60 seconds or until golden brown. Remove fritter with a spider or slotted spoon and drain on prepared wire rack. Repeat with the remaining fritters. (Between batches, make sure the oil temperature returns to 360°F and remove any floating pieces of dough or apples.)

Let fritters cool slightly, then brush the glaze on top. Serve immediately.

SAVORY BAKED APPLES

2/3 cup fat-free, lower-sodium chicken broth

1/3 cup uncooked brown rice

1/3 cup dried cranberries

1/3 cup apple cider

4 large Rome apples, cored

1 1/2 tablespoons butter, melted and divided

1 (4-ounce) link sweet Italian sausage, casings removed

3/4 cup finely chopped yellow onion

1/3 cup finely chopped carrot

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon ground red pepper

3 garlic cloves, minced

1/4 cup chopped walnuts, toasted

3 tablespoons minced green onions

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon dried rubbed sage

1/2 cup shredded Swiss cheese

Preheat oven to 350°.

Bring broth to a boil in a saucepan. Stir in rice. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 50 minutes. Remove from heat. Let stand 10 minutes.

Combine cranberries and cider in a microwave-safe bowl; microwave at HIGH 1 minute. Let stand for 10 minutes. Add mixture to rice.

Using a small spoon, carefully scoop out centers of apples, leaving a 1/2-inch-thick shell, and chop apple flesh. Brush the inside of apples with 1 tablespoon butter. Place apples on a baking sheet, and bake at 350° for 25 minutes or until just tender.

Preheat broiler to high.

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add sausage, and sauté five minutes, stirring to crumble. Remove from pan; drain. Wipe skillet, and melt remaining butter in pan. Add chopped apple, yellow onion, and next three ingredients (through pepper); sauté four minutes. Add garlic; sauté for one minute, stirring constantly. Add sausage, onion mixture, walnuts, and next three ingredients (through sage) to rice; toss. Divide rice mixture evenly among apples; top with cheese. Broil for five minutes or until golden.

Brussel sprouts and apples

2 1/4 pounds fresh Brussels sprouts, halved

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 teaspoons salt, divided

1/4 cup butter or margarine, divided

1 medium onion, diced

1/4 cup apple juice

1 large Red Delicious apple, diced

1 garlic clove, minced

1 teaspoon sugar

1 (8-ounce) can sliced water chestnuts, drained

1/2 cup golden raisins

2 teaspoons grated lemon rind

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1/8 teaspoon grated nutmeg

Bring Brussels sprouts, lemon juice, 1 1/2 teaspoons salt, and water to cover to a boil in a saucepan. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer five to 10 minutes or until tender. Drain and keep warm.

Melt two tablespoons butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat; add onion, and sauté 15 to 20 minutes or until caramel-colored. Add apple juice, and cook two minutes, stirring to loosen browned particles.

Add apple, garlic, and sugar; cook, stirring constantly, five to six minutes or until apple is tender. Add water chestnuts, next four ingredients, remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, and remaining two tablespoons butter; cook, stirring constantly, three to four minutes. Gently toss in brussels sprouts.

MAPLE-APPLE PUDDING BAKE

2/3 cup maple syrup

1 1/2 teaspoons cornstarch

1 cup water

1 tablespoon butter

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

3 tablespoons butter

1 1/2 cups chopped, peeled apples

1/3 cup milk

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

2 teaspoons sugar

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon butter

Whipped cream

In a saucepan, combine water, maple syrup, and cornstarch. Cook and stir until boiling. Cook and stir for two minutes more.

Add the one tablespoon of butter. Pour into an 8x8x2-inch baking dish or baking pan (two-quart square).

In a medium mixing bowl, stir together the flour, the two tablespoons sugar, and the baking powder. Cut in the three tablespoons butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in the apples. Add the milk and vanilla; stir just until batter is moistened.

Using a tablespoon, drop the apple batter into the warm syrup mixture in the baking dish or baking pan. Combine the remaining two teaspoons sugar and the cinnamon. Sprinkle the cinnamon sugar over the batter in the baking dish. Dot the top with the remaining one teaspoon butter.

Bake the dessert in a 350 degree F oven for about 40 minutes. Serve the maple dessert warm, topped with whipped cream. Makes six to eight servings.