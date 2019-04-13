In the early morning hours of April 12, 2019, Redding Police Officers responded to a call of a subject, Matthew Finley, 20 years old of Redding CA, shooting a handgun inside a residence on Oxford Rd. The Redding Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics team was summoned to take over the incident. They were assisted by the Shasta County Bomb Team, and the Unmanned Arial Vehicle team, Crisis Negotiators and multiple canine teams from the Redding Police Department.

A lengthy standoff ensued where multiple attempts to contact Finley were made by phone and public address announcements. Finley did not respond and chemical agents were deployed into the residence. He remained inside the residence for approximately 45 minutes after the introduction of chemical agents. Finley ultimately exited and was taken into custody without further incident.

Finley was medically cleared at a local hospital before he was booked into the Shasta County Jail for discharging a firearm at an inhabited dwelling.