Hoop, there it Is! From Redding Christian School

By Wil Keepers,

Saturday, Mar. 10 Redding Christian—Varsity Girls 50 Laytonville 37 Varsity Girls Division Six Northern California Semifinal: Redding Christian 50 Laytonville 37

The Redding Christian Varsity Girls played Laytonville, the runner-up of the North Coast Section last night in the Norcal State Semi-final. This team played a lot like our team plays, quick, aggressive defense, and solid shooting. In the first quarter, the Warriors defense was solid, causing missed shots, but the Lions defense was equally stout. The Lions led 11-6 in a hotly contested quarter. In the second quarter, the Lions started to hit some 3-pointers, with Jaycie Provence, Sadie Alexander, and Lisa Manning all providing some outside shooting. But Laytonville also shot better, so after a 14-12 quarter, the Lions lead was extended to 25-18. The Warriors defense were double and sometimes triple teaming Livi Lindsey every time she touched the ball, forcing other players to make the shots needed to beat them, and the Lions shooters were responding well.

In the 3rd quarter, the Lions defense began to assert itself more thoroughly, and Redding Christian opened up a lead of as much as 13 points. But late quarter turnovers kept the Lions from blowing it open, so the lead was 34-24 after 3 quarters. In the 4th, having seen how Livi takes over games late, the Warriors keyed on making sure she could not take over the game. She faced multiple defenders, and physical play, but this strategy left others open, and the Lions managed to stretch their lead, especially late when the Warriors turned to fouling. The Lions ended up with the hard-fought victory 50-37 over a very good opponent.

Jaycie Provence led the way with 12 points, 8 steals, and 6 rebounds. Senior Lisa Manning provided crucial offense scoring 8 with a steal and 2 rebounds, and Sammie Wunner scored 9 with 11 rebounds. Livi Lindsey did a great job adjusting to the smothering defense centered on her, still scoring 12, getting 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals. Courtney Jones scored just 1, but added terrific defense and ball movement, getting 2 steals, 5 rebounds, and an assist, and Sadie Alexander added 6 points, including some vital free throws.

The Lions (23-3) will face Fall River again in the Norcal State championship game Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m. Both teams in the Northern California State final were Northern Section finalists.

Kaylee and Courtney Jones both show solid fundamental basketball, boxing out for a rebound

Photo by Barbara Rogers