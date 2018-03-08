Hoop, there it Is! From Redding Christian School

By Wil Keepers,

Wednesday, March 7 Redding Christian—Varsity Girls 44 — California School for the Deaf 39

The Redding Christian Varsity Girls team has never been this far in the playoffs before. In the first round of the Northern California State tournament, they were matched up against California School for the Deaf of Fremont, a team boasting a 24-7 record that finished 3rd in the Bay Counties Central League and as a semifinalist in the North Coast Section Playoffs. The Eagles had five players on their roster who were 5-8 or taller, and early in the game, this height clearly bothered the Lions. The Eagles jumped out to a 7-2 lead, though bothered by the Lions defense, the Eagles adjusted well, shot well, and got just about every early rebound. As the quarter went on, the Lions did a better job of contesting shots, but struggled with their own shooting, going just 2-9 in the quarter, and trailing 11-7. The Lions biggest struggle in the quarter was not their shooting, it was turnovers, some forced and some unforced. In the second quarter, this trend continued, the Lions gave up almost every rebound, shot poorly, going 4-18 in the half, and had 11 turnovers. It was one of the most forgettable halves of basketball this team has played, and at halftime, the Lions were down by 11, 22-11. CSD was good, very solid fundamentally, but some of the issues that led to this deficit was poor play by the Lions and physical defense by the Eagles. It looked at halftime like the Lions might be going home in the first round.

But in the second half, the Lions found better defense. They were still shooting poorly and struggling to rebound, but their more aggressive defensive play clearly bothered the Eagles. When the Eagles, attempted to match the Lion’s aggression, they began to foul, and the Lions were in the penalty late in the 3rd. After outscoring the Eagles 8-4 in the quarter, the Lions trailed by 7 26-19. Early in the 4th, the Lions hit 2 3-pointers, and suddenly, it was a 1 point game. After a timeout, the Eagles got a basket, and took a charge to cause a turnover, but even this didn’t derail the Lions momentum. Next time down the court, Jaycie Provence got fouled and hit two free throws to make it a 1 point game again. After an Eagles turnover, Livi Lindsey and Sammie Wunner executed a nice pick and roll, and though Sammie missed the shot, she got her own rebound and was fouled on the put-back. She hit one of two free throws, and the Lions and Eagles were tied at 30. Next trip down the court for the Eagles, and Courtney Jones fouled out, but the player for the Eagles missed both free throws. Lions took the ball, and Livi drove into the lane and the Lions had their first lead. The last two minutes of the quarter were played at a frenetic pace, and the Lions led by 2 with six seconds left. CSD drove the length of the floor and the Lions gave up an uncontested lay-up to send the game to overtime, tied 35-35.

In the overtime, both teams turned over their first possession. On the Lions second possession, Livi was fouled on a shot and made 1 of 2 free throws. Eagles scored and led by 1, and then after a Lion turnover scored again and led by 3. Livi missed a 3-pointer next trip down, but Sadie Alexander got a rebound and set up Livi for a nice running lay-up and the lead was cut to one. Another Eagles turnover, another Eagles foul, and Livi Lindsey hit one of 2 free throws to tie the game. This foul was crucial, because it was the fourth Eagle to foul out, leaving just 4 players for the last 1:40 of the game. Just after this, Livi hit a 3 pointer, Sadie got a breakaway layup, and the game ended with a Lions victory 44-39.

Livi Lindsey scored 20, and had 5 rebounds and 5 steals, despite a tough shooting night. Sammie Wunner added 8 points and 12 rebounds, and came alive in the second half. Sadie Alexander added 8 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists, and Jaycie Provence added 3 crucial free throws during the second half comeback and 4 rebounds. While this qualifies as an ugly win, it is still a win, and shows a lot of heart and character to come back after such a big halftime deficit. The Lions will play Laytonville, (25-4), winner of the North-Central League and runners-up the North Coast Section on Saturday.