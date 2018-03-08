Hoop, there it Is!

From Redding Christian School

By Wil Keepers,

Wednesday, March 7 Redding Christian Varsity Boys 43 — Jewish Community School 35

The Redding Christian Varsity Boys opened Norcal Playoffs against Jewish Community School of San Francisco. The Wolves came in with an 18-8 record, 3rd in the Bay Counties Central League and semifinalist in the North Coast Section. Early in the first the Wolves quickness and ball movement left the Lions a step behind as they jumped out to a 7-2 lead. The Lions took a timeout and stepped up on defense a bit, and moved the ball better on offense, but still struggled shooting. At the end of the quarter, they led 15-13. In the second quarter, shooting got worse, but defense clamped up. The quickness of the Wolves seemed to bother the Lions offense, but their poor shooting kept them from extending a lead. After an 8-8 2nd quarter, the Lions led 23-21 at the half. Apart from Philip Dinius, who shot 2-4 in the first, the rest of the team went 4-22 in the first half, but Jewish Community struggled shooting as well, and neither team could hit shots, despite good ball movement.

The 3rd was more of the same, though the Lions built a lead with interior drives and free throws, the Wolves hit a couple shots late and closed it back up. After 3 quarters, the Lions led 33-30. In the 4th, the shooting got even worse. In the first 5 ½ minutes, each team hit just 1 shot, and the Wolves closed the lead to 35-33. Then after a timeout, the Lions decided to make a determined effort to take the ball inside every time. Hayden or Austin got fouled on almost every possession, and finally, with free throws, the Lions extended their lead to win by 8, 43-35.

Austin Larson shooting never got on track, but he played hard flying after loose balls, taking fouls, and fighting through, finishing with 19 points and 17 rebounds. Philip Dinius, whose shooting kept the game in range early, finished with 9 points and 5 assists, and Hayden Madeiros scored 5 and added 8 rebounds. The Lions will play Sacramento Adventist, runners-up of the Sac-Joachin Section, who hold a 26-5 record on Saturday in the semifinal game.